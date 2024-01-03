DWTS Alum Shows Off Big Baby Bump Ahead of Due Date

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jessie James Decker is well into her third trimester with her fourth baby. The country music star shared some photos of her baby bump while enjoying a beach vacation with her husband, Eric Decker, and their kids.

“Big daddy, big t****** , big belly, big baby,” she captioned an Instagram post on December 28, 2023. Decker posed in a white bikini, showing off her growing tummy just weeks before her due date.

Decker announced her pregnancy back in late August 2023.

“We were very, very, very surprised. As you know, I’d been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. And I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising but, like, happy, excited,” she said on her Instagram Stories a couple of days after the initial announcement.

Fans Reacted to Jessie James Decker’s Bump Photos

In the new beach snaps, Decker and her husband posed in the sand while their son, Forrest, played nearby. Shortly after Decker shared the new pics, dozens of fans reacted in the comments section of the post.

“I’m just amazed at the bikini. Simply because when I was pregnant with all mine, I couldn’t see to shave ‘down there’ and so I avoided wearing anything that required me to have to try. You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Yay! About time you two made more humans. We need more people on earth like you two.. gorgeous, talented, kind, funny AF,” someone else said.

“Absolutely stunningly beautiful in all your glory!! I love this. Congratulations!!!” read a third comment.

“You look amazing,” a fourth Instagram user said.

The Deckers Celebrated Their Last Christmas as a Family of 5

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are parents of three kids, Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5. In December 2023, they celebrated their last Christmas of a family of five ahead of the arrival of the new baby.

“Last Christmas as a family of 5 until baby brother is here. We love you already sweet boy. Merry Christmas Eve y’all,” Jessie James Decker captioned an Instagram post weeks before her due date.

In the pics, the Decker family posed around the house in matching Christmas pajamas. The former DWTS competitor had her baby bump on full display in many of the shots.

She previously confirmed that she is having another boy. She has also said that her fourth baby will be her last and that she’s planning on having surgery after the little one makes his debut.

“I’ve had implants and nursed just fine. I will say the issue is, if I had known we were going to have another, I wouldn’t have gone so big. Cus when I’m pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size. Def will need a reduction in the future & will downsize. It was fun while it lasted,” she said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in August 2023.

