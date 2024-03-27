DWTS Alum’s Partner Keeps Promise After Surprise Pregnancy & ‘Survived’

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” has reason to celebrate, and the reason is thanks to her husband. Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker recently expanded their family. Their fourth pregnancy was a surprise, but now they have taken steps to ensure their family is complete.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eric Decker Finally Got a Vasectomy

On March 25, Eric took to Instagram to share the news. “I survived,” he declared in the caption. The first photo he included was a selfie he took at the medical facility.

The second picture was taken after the procedure when Eric was back home. He appeared to be sleeping and Jessie had placed a T-shirt on top of him that read “Vasectomy Survivor.”

The third photo in Eric’s post featured him wearing the T-shirt, which also read “I Kid You Not” under the “Vasectomy Survivor” text.

Eric sat back on a couch with the family dog next to him. A bag of frozen peas rested on the impacted area.

He also had a bottle of rum on a table and a drink in his hand. His facial expression suggested he wasn’t necessarily in the greatest mood.

The final picture was a close-up of Eric’s drink. The short glass had rum in it with two large balls of ice.

Jessie reacted to her husband’s post with a string of emoji. “🙄🤣🤣🤣”

“Can’t believe he finally did it,” one person responded under the “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s comment.

Multiple commenters noted that the couple needs to keep in mind that the procedure is not immediately successful in preventing pregnancy.

The Couple Had Procrastinated on Getting the Procedure Done

Eric’s vasectomy was done about six weeks after the family welcomed another boy, Denver Calloway Decker, to the family. The couple also has three older children.

Jessie and Eric’s oldest child is daughter Vivianne, who just turned 10. They also have two older sons, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, noted Page Six.

The couple had discussed Eric getting a vasectomy on and off for quite some time. In January 2023, Jessie told Us Weekly, “It’s probably a no” on having more children.

However, she acknowledged the door wasn’t fully closed because Eric “refuses to go make it permanent” by getting a vasectomy. “He just won’t do it,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted.

“He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess,” she explained.

Jessie also noted another pregnancy is “Always a blessing” and admitted, “We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that.”

The couple talked with Us Weekly in January 2021 about a possible vasectomy, too. Jessie admitted she had mixed feelings about Eric moving forward with the procedure. “I just don’t know that I’m ready for him to make it so permanent.”

At that time, Eric had an appointment for his vasectomy. However, he didn’t follow through with it.

In September 2023, Jessie told ET Online, “I will say, he’d had multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy to finish it off and he’d canceled it.”

On March 6, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared via her Instagram Stories that Eric’s vasectomy was finally officially in the works. “He’s getting it handled ina couple weeks,” she noted. This time, he didn’t cancel the appointment.