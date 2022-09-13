Fans Slam DWTS Casting as ‘Gross,’ Season 31 Celebrity as ‘Horrible Person’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are upset about the casting for season 31 of the ballroom dance competition show.

After the season 31 cast was officially announced, some fans took to Reddit to express their disbelief about one celebrity in particular.

Jessie James Decker is a country music star, author, and former reality TV star. She and her husband, Eric Decker, who was a wide receiver in the NFL, starred in a reality show titled “Eric & Jessie: Game On” for three seasons.

Now, Jessie is one of the contestants on the upcoming season of the ballroom dance competition, and some fans are not excited.

Some People Called the Casting ‘Controversial’

Jessie James has been partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten, and after that was announced, one person took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

“Yikes,” they wrote, linking to a Twitter thread about Jessie and her family. The author of the 2020 Twitter thread accuses Jessie’s sister, Sydney, of “doing Yellowface,” and it also alleges that Jessie does not design the clothing for her company “Kittenish.” The thread continues, alleging Jessie “slams women who have surgery and fillers even though her face is full of them.”

In the replies on Reddit, fans called her a horrible person.

“This is even funnier if you believe the rumor that Alan actively wanted a non controversial partner last year after having Hannah [Brown] and Skai [Jackson],” one reply reads.

Another reads, “Visit her Reddit page mentioned above. HORRIBLE human,” they wrote. “DWTS needs to do better after they cast someone like her who is super racist. They need to be called out for casting her after her being racist to SO many people… get better standards DWTS.”

“And here I was surprised there wasn’t any big controversial star this year,” another person wrote.

Many said they think she’ll go far in the competition because of the political leanings of many “Dancing With the Stars” viewers.

“The problem is DWTS has a large conservative base. She will go far. Just look at Bobby Bones lol,” a person wrote.

Some Fans Feel Bad for Alan Bersten

Many commented on the post to share that they feel bad for Jessie’s partner Alan Bersten.

“Man I feel bad for Alan yes he’s gotten many good partners with dance background and I do think it’s time for him to get someone with no dance background and a little up there in age,” one person wrote.

Some fans are also calling out Jessie for a joking comment she made in an interview with E! News about not needing to practice for the upcoming season. In the interview, she told the outlet that they were the only partnership that had not started practicing, though she felt okay about it because she is “a six and a half, seven” out of ten when it comes to dancing.

“I know I have rhythm,” she said in the interview. “I just, I’ve never done dancing professionally before.”

One person commented, “Poor Alan – he might have been due a weaker dancer but instead has potentially landed himself a female Master P. I hope Len brings her back down to earth scoring her a 3 or 4 in Week 1.”

“I feel sorry for Alan… what kind of an attitude is this?” one comment reads. “I thought they had rules set about training etc or at least a plan that was communicated with the celeb and pro from the beginning.”

Unlike many of the other couples, there have been no behind-the-scenes posts about rehearsals with just one week left before the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premiere airs.

