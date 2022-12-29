DWTS Alum Explains Why They Responded to People ‘Criticizing’ Their Children

DWTS Alum Explains Why They Responded to People ‘Criticizing’ Their Children

DWTS

ABC "Dancing With the Stars" season 31

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker made it through half of the season before being eliminated from the show, but after her time on the show, she faced some backlash from fans.

Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, took their three children, Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, on a tropical vacation for Thanksgiving.

When James Decker shared photos of the children on vacation, which showed that each of the kids have defined abs, some people took the opportunity to say they thought there was some type of filter on the photo or shame James Decker for her parenting. The country star later defended her children from those comments and in a separate post where she called the criticism “bizarre.”

Decker Is ‘Proud’ of Her Family

In an interview with Life & Style ahead of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which she’s cohosting again this year, Decker shared that she felt compelled to stand up for her children.

“You know, I think for me, I’m proud of my family, and I’m proud of my kids,” she shared. “And I’ll always want to encourage them to do what they love and what their heart wants. They love sports, and they’re active. And so, for me, I am so proud of them, and I will always encourage their passion for sports and being active.”

She added, “And I just draw the line when it comes to criticizing my kids. And so, I felt the need to respond, and I’m a mama bear, but I’m proud of them.”

Decker Felt Accomplished for Making it Halfway Through ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Decker was one of 16 celebrities on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, and she made it halfway through the season before being voted off ahead of the Halloween episode. The singer opened up to E! News on the CMA Red Carpet about the experience and whether she’d do it again.

“I don’t think I would do it again,” she told the outlet. “But I’ll watch it now all the time! The kids are completely hooked now. But no, that was a one-time thing for me.”

Decker also shared that the experience was “really hard,” but she feels she did well in the competition.

“I feel like I would have missed it if I didn’t make it as long as I did,” she shared. “I made it seven out of the 10 weeks. For me, that was a long experience.”

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” featured many celebrities with prior dance experience, like Charli D’Amelio, who has been dancing her whole life, and Gabby Windey, who was a professional cheerleader before she joined the reality TV world.

In an interview with TV Insider and other reporters after her elimination, Decker called her time on the show an accomplishment.

“The number of dancers here who are celebrities? Everyone has done a great job. I don’t know who’s going to win. It changes every week,” Decker told the reporters.

She also said that she learned that she’s good at taking directions.

“This is one of the hardest things that I’ve ever done,” she shared. “It’s been such a big challenge. I’m grateful [for the experience.] I’m proud of how far I’ve come. I didn’t think I’d make it this far. We’re halfway through the season. That was an accomplishment for me.”

She also shared that she was “struggling” with not being able to spend time with her husband and children while on the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.

