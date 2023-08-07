DWTS Star Talks Motherhood: ‘I Became Me’

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker has three children as well as a busy career. In a recent interview, she opened up about how she balances it all and shared some heartfelt tidbits about motherhood.

DWTS fans watched Decker compete on season 31, where she partnered with Alan Bersten. The couple was eliminated midway through the season, and while she enjoyed the experience, Decker admitted, “I think I thought it was going to be easier.” She may not have felt entirely prepared for what “Dancing with the Stars” would demand of her, but she seems to have figured out the right approach to her day-to-day life challenges.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Tries Not to Focus on Negativity

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, and her husband, former professional football player Eric Decker, are raising their three children in Nashville, Tennessee. In a July 26 interview with Us Weekly, she admitted that at times, she has been hurt by the criticism she gets when she shares updates on her kids online.

Decker explained “It used to get to me” when she received negative feedback. “It hurts your feelings when people are unkind, but as I’m getting older, I don’t have time to focus on negativity anymore.”

Decker’s three kids, Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5, are her focus, she noted. “I have three children to love and look after. We’re all just trying to do our best. We should be supporting one another.”

While Decker juggles professional obligations like her clothing brand, Kittenish, publishing cookbooks, and filming music videos, she follows certain boundaries to ensure her children come first. “I’m very strategic,” she explained. “I have a rule: I don’t do work after I pick up the kids from school. It also takes a lot of help.”

Decker’s Children Inspire Her

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant gushed over being a mother, sharing, “I became me when I became a mother.” Decker added, “My kids complete my life. They inspire me, and when I’m happy, I feel like I’m most creative.”

Decker detailed that her kids were her inspiration for a holiday album she will release soon, and she teased, “The Decker children may be making their first feature” on it.

When asked about her proudest moments as a mother, Decker said she had “too many to count.” Despite that, she described one significant proud moment, which was when her daughter Vivianne won a gymnastics competition recently. “She works so hard, and I was so proud because she loves it so much. I’m going to cry!”

Spending time individually with each of her kids is essential to Decker, she explained. At bedtime, she described, “I go in one by one, and I lay in their bed with them for 15 or 20 minutes, and I just talk to them about their day.” Decker added, “I rub their backs and I sing to them. Having that individual time is special.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran indicated her youngest, Forrest, “is the most like me. He’s a ham and super-duper loving.” Eric Jr. is the one most like his father, and Vivianne has a bit of both of her parents. “She’s strong-willed and feisty like me but fiercely competitive in sports,” Decker detailed. Each child has their own unique talents, and she said, “I want them to live their dreams and shine and do what makes them happy.”