DWTS Alum Gets Real About Postpartum Body Image Struggles

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” opened up about the challenges she has experienced in accepting her post-baby body. Jessie James Decker welcomed her fourth child just a few months ago. In a new social media post, she wrote about the pressure women often put on themselves to immediately bounce back after giving birth.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Was Reluctant to Share the New Bikini Photos

On May 2, Decker posted a couple of photos on her Instagram page. The two snapshots showed her modeling a swimsuit from her Kittenish swimwear line.

The season 31 “Dancing with the Stars” alum included a lengthy caption alongside the photos. She wrote, “I’ll be honest I really didn’t wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos because I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time.”

Decker continued, “Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others.”

“The pressure we put on our self (sic) is not realistic,” she added.

Both photos showed Decker wearing a bikini from her Kittenish brand in a peach hue. She may have felt self-conscious about weighing more at this stage than she would have liked, but she received lots of support in the comments section of her post.

“You’re a beautiful woman and momma,” wrote fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum Jana Kramer. She welcomed a baby herself just a few months ago as well.

Another reality television star who recently had a baby is Bachelor Nation star Amanda Stanton. She commented, “Ok but you look absolutely fire pookie!! you know I feel this and you’ve personally made me feel less alone during my postpartum journey so thank you for that.”

Olivia Culpo wrote, “YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY STUNNING NOW AND ALWAYS!!!!”

Jenna Dewan raved, “And you look stunning 🔥.”

The DWTS Alum Encouraged Others to Give Themselves Grace

Decker’s caption continued. “So this is a reminder to myself and to you. Be kind to yourself. give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted that for moms who are breast-feeding like she is, your body may “hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk.” She encouraged people in the same situation to “let it.”

She also encouraged moms facing similar body image struggles to “Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about.” Decker wrote that there was plenty of time to “get back” and everybody needed to give themselves grace.

“We are in this together xoxo,” she wrote at the end of her caption.

“You look beautiful. This post is refreshing,” a follower shared.

“You lived life while giving life…you’re beautiful! But I understand the pressure. Know your true fans love you and see who you are regardless of the weight,” encouraged another follower.

Someone else added, “Thanks for showing what it’s like to be human. Especially for moms ❤️ looking good!!”

“You are beyond gorgeous. And something about a postpartum mama makes you more beautiful,” another encouraging response read.

Decker’s family welcomed baby Denver Calloway on February 9. The baby joined older siblings Vivienne, Eric “Bubby” Jr., and Forrest