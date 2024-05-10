DWTS Alum Gushes: ‘I Found Love’

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” has opened up about finding love after years of struggles. Musician Jewel, who joined season 8 of DWTS, has worked hard to put her difficult past behind her. The singer is thrilled to be truly happy in her life now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jewel Says She’s Happy ‘Irrelevant of a Man’

On May 3, People shared candid insights from Jewel. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant revealed difficulties she endured throughout her childhood well into adulthood.

As difficult as her life has been, the “Who Will Save Your Soul?” singer shared that now she has “found love…I’m so happy, irrelevant of a man.”

The singer added, “I’m just happy.”

It took a lot for Jewel to get to this point, though. Her mother abandoned Jewel and her two brothers when the singer was 8.

Her father, Atz Kilcher, raised the three children after their mother left. However, Kilcher, who starred on “Alaska: The Last Frontier” on Discovery, became abusive and drank heavily.

“I grew up in a very traditional Mormon family. But everything changed when my mom left,” Jewel shared.

Jewel moved out on her own when she was 15. She moved to California in 1993, where she continued to perform and pursue a career in music, which she had started in Alaska.

She experienced a lot of harassment, both in Alaska and California, and she developed issues with bulimia, agoraphobia, panic attacks, and anxiety.

The singer had success with her 1998 album “Spirit,” but then she stepped back from music for several years. She fell in love with rodeo star Ty Murray, and the two wed in the Bahamas.

Murray and Jewel were both cast for season 8 of “Dancing with the Stars” in the spring of 2009. Unfortunately, a fractured tibia forced Jewel out of the competition before she even began.

The couple divorced in 2014. They had one son, Kase, who is now 12. Jewel shared, “The divorce wasn’t easy. Choosing not to work for seven years wasn’t easy…I’m a lot more present now.”

The DWTS Is Happy With Life Now

Jewel reunited with her father and mother at different points as an adult. Her relationship with her father continues, as he became sober.

She cut off her mother in 2002, though. Jewel alleged her mother embezzled $100 million from her while acting as her manager.

“I don’t personally believe in forgiveness. I don’t have to have a relationship with my mom to heal,” she told People.

In December 2023, TMZ reported that Jewel and megastar actor Kevin Costner were dating. At that time, the outlet was told the romance was “fairy new.”

Neither Costner nor Jewel shares anything publicly about their supposed romance.

In talking with People, she noted, “I’m more inspired now than I’ve ever been in my life. The most since I was like 19 or 20 years old.”

The media outlet asked Jewel about Costner, but she didn’t reveal anything. “I found love, and I’m not talking about Kevin’s,” she said.

“I’m so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, “I’m just happy.”

Fans are happy Jewel has found love and peace.

“Happy for you. You deserve to have a loving life,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Good for you queen,” someone else wrote.

“I love the idea of them as a couple. seems like a good match,” a supporter shared on Reddit.