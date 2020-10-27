TV Actor Slams ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Cast

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars has had its fair share of criticism, from viewers criticizing the new host to fans talking about how the judges are unfair to some contestants. Now, another actor weighed in on the casting choices for the show.

On October 17, Supernatural actor Jim Beaver took to Twitter to weigh in on the casting of the show, specifically the idea that the celebrities they cast on the show are ‘Stars.’

“The same commercial for Dancing With the Stars runs between every inning here in Toronto,” the actor tweeted. “They list the same 15 stars every commercial. I’ve only heard of one of them and I can’t even place her. Remember when you had to be famous to be a star?”

Followers reached out to Beaver following his comments. Some were shocked that he couldn’t place the stars currently on the show, but others agreed with his thoughts on the casting. Most people seemed to be pointing out that Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is on the show for the season as well as Nelly, who they believed everyone should know.

‘DWTS’ Often Faces Criticism Over Casting Choices

Beaver is not the only actor who has criticized the casting choices for season 29 of DWTS. Earlier in the season, actress Taryn Manning said that she believes the show casts “has-been” actors and actresses.

“I’ve been asked to be on Dancing With the Stars many times,” she reportedly said in a recent video, according to Page Six. “I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case.”

Later, a spokesperson from Dancing With the Stars told the outlet that Manning has never been invited to be on the show and was lying about the casting department reaching out multiple times.

The Show’s Casting of Carole Baskin Was Also Criticized

This season in particular, Dancing With the Stars’ casting of Carole Baskin as one of the dancers was criticized by Manning.

“So… side note. Due to the fact that you cast ‘The Tiger Lady’ on your program and me being an animal rights advocate and staunch vegan, I do not agree with any type of known endangered animal abuser in the entertainment circuit,” Manning said in a now-removed Instagram story. She later said she does like the show and is proud of the celebrities who do go on it.

She said that she doesn’t support animal abuse, so she did not like that the show cast Carole Baskin.

Beaver recently finished his work on Supernatural after 15 years and a total of 68 episodes on the show. He’s now appearing in Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys and will also be in the upcoming movie Blindfire.

Manning, on the other hand, is known for her work on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC on Monday nights.

