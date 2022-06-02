Reality Star Was ‘Forced’ to Turn Down ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Report

“Dancing With the Stars” often recruits celebrities from reality TV, and now, one celebrity says they were “forced” to turn down the offer to be on the show.

According to a report by The Sun, Amy King, niece of Jim Bob Duggar, star of “19 Kids and Counting,” was not allowed to do the show after she was asked.

“19 Kids and Counting,” which started out as “17 Kids and Counting,” ran for seven years on TLC but was canceled in 2015.

The report says that Deanna, Amy’s mother and Jim Bob’s sister, did not have as strict of rules for her children as Jim Bob did, she was still not allowed to go on the show.

“She was offered to go on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ but Jim Bob would not let her do it,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s had many opportunities for shows.”

Amy Is Hoping to Star in a Reality Show

On June 1, 2022, The Sun published an interview with Amy about her hopes to star on a new reality show. She was previously on both “19 Kids and Counting,” “Counting On,” and “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

“I would make sure it was real,” she told the outlet. “There are no skeletons in these closets. I would make it like the Kardashians. Not every day is rosy and beautiful. There are days I can’t stand my husband. It’s normal. Then there are days I can’t live without him. That’s normal marriage.”

She added, “People respect and love authenticity. You have to be transparent with people. That’s what I would sign up for. Transparency.”

The wish for a show might be outside of what Jim Bob would want, but she said that she wants to get their attention about things.

“It’s not about disrespecting them,” she said. “It’s more like, ‘Please open your eyes.’ I want to get their attention. I can’t stay silent.”

Amy Runs a Clothing Store

Since she is not currently on a reality TV show, Amy has the time to own and run her online clothing store Thirty1Thirty. There was formerly a physical location of the store.

“It has grown so much online that we were like, ‘Why am I here in store if I don’t have to be?'” she told The Sun. “I can be with my son more. That’s the most important thing to me. We’re online, we’re rebranding the website. I’ve worked with my vendors to get even lower prices. Same exact beautiful quality, but lower prices. I worked hard learning about different vendors and the quality of things. I haven’t strayed from that.”

She is also working to turn the physical space into a “creative content studio.”

“Can’t wait to turn this space into a creative content studio for @3130clothing,” she shared on Instagram. “This is where I’ll connect with my customers on such a new personal level + be home with my Daxxy more!! God is so good isn’t He!? He knows the desires of our hearts!”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

