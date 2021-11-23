DWTS Contestant’s Wife & Baby Rejected By Hospital

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestant alum has some scary health news happening at home. Jimmie Allen’s two young daughters are sick and his wife said they were rejected by a hospital. The country superstar, who competed on season 10 of “American Idol,” has two daughters — 20-month-old Naomi and new baby Zara — with wife Alexis Gale Allen. Here is what you need to know about their situation.

Jimmie and Alexis’ Daughters Are Sick With an Undisclosed Illness

In a since-expired Instagram story from Sunday, November 21, Alexis shared that their two daughters are sick, writing, “Two sick babies. One exhausted mama” (via People).

In a second set of expired Instagram stories (via E! Online), Alexis shared that a hospital turned them away after having to call an ambulance in the middle of the night. According to her Instagram profile, Alexis and the children reside in Nashville, TN.

“Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM. Basically if your child isn’t blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That’s been my last 24 hours,” said the registered nurse. “Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she’s really okay – 10 min in and outs [sic]. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening.”

She followed that up by thanking her followers and friends “for the kind words” and for “thinking of [them] during this time.”

“Hopefully, I’ll have more answered today,” concluded Alexis.

Alexis and Jimmie just welcomed baby Zara five weeks ago, on Sunday, October 17. He flew home from “Dancing With the Stars” to be there for the birth, then immediately flew back to perform on Monday, October 18.

He wrote on Instagram at the time, “Zara James Allen. The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis, you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you.”

Jimmie also has a 7-year-old son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.

This Comes During An Incredibly Busy Week For Jimmie

Jimmie has recently become one of the most in-demand performers out there. The singer appeared on the “Dancing With the Stars” finale Monday night, performing his song “Good Times Roll,” then immediately flew across the country to appear with the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday morning. Jimmie and partner Emma Slater finished in 7th place on the most recent season of the show.

Jimmie will be performing for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 25, and then he’ll perform a concert with Nelly in Tupelo, MS as part of his nationwide tour. Jimmie also filmed performances for the “Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” that airs Sunday, November 28 and the 2021 CMA Country Christmas that airs Monday, November 29, both on ABC. Then on November 30, Jimmie takes the stage with Leslie Jordan, Brothers Osbourne and more in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Hopefully, the undisclosed illness that has befallen his daughters doesn’t turn out to be anything serious. We will update this space as we find out more.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Iman Shumpert Gives Heartfelt Speech After Winning DWTS