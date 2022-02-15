‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Joins ‘American Idol’ Season 20

Jimmie Allen, a Grammy-nominated country music star, 2021 CMA New Artist of the Year and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has signed on as a guest mentor on “American Idol” season 20.

Bobby Bones, who is also a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, was formerly the in-house mentor for “American Idol.” He announced in January 2022 that he would not be returning to the show for the upcoming season, citing contract issues.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season,” Bones shared during a now-expired Instagram Live. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love ‘Idol,’ btw. Was a great four years.”

Now, “American Idol” has turned to some former contestants and superstars to join the season as guest mentors.

Allen Will Mentor the Top 24

Jimmie Allen posted that he’s joining “American Idol” on his Instagram account alongside a video with Minnie Mouse.

“Hey y’all, Jimmie Allen here. I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @disneyaulani. Hope y’all are as pumped as I am for this year’s talent,” Allen wrote in the announcement.

He also posted a photo of himself and his wife hanging out on the beach in Hawaii, which some took as a clue that he was filming with “American Idol” before he announced his involvement.

Bebe Rexha will also be a guest mentor during the season, she announced on Instagram.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season!” she wrote in the post.

It was first reported by the account Idol Spoilers, which has consistently posted accurate information about “American Idol” seasons, both Rexha and Allen will serve as mentors for the top 24 contestants on season 20 of “American Idol.”

Allen Enlisted an ‘American Idol’ Winner to Join Him on Tour

Chayce Beckham, winner of “American Idol” season 19, is set to join Allen on tour.

The tour is titled the “Down Home Tour 2022” tour, and it kicks off on February 3, 2022. Tickets are available online.

The tour will start in February and run throughout the summer. Allen has Beckham, Neon Union and Madeline Merlo on the tour alongside him, though Beckham is not at all dates since he is also set for his own tour at the time.

Allen is also set to be the host of the 2nd annual Bettie James Fest, according to Music Row. The festival was created by Allen to honor his late grandmother and father, Bettie Snead and James Allen.

In 2021, Allen continued making himself into a household name when he joined the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where he nearly made it to the end of the season. He also published “My Voice is a Trumpet,” a children’s book.

Allen has also released a song with country music star Brad Paisley titled “Freedom Was a Highway.”

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. The season has a new twist planned called the Platinum Ticket, which sends artists straight through to the second round of Hollywood Week.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

