Season 30 DWTS Alum Issues Public Apology to His Pregnant Wife

Country music singer and former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Jimmie Allen has released a statement weeks after his wife, Alexis Gale, announced their separation. Allen took to Instagram on May 18, 2023, to issue a public apology to Gale and their children, and to confirm that he had an affair.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” Allen’s statement began. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” he continued.

“I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale Announced Their Separation in April

Allen and Gale’s split was first reported by TMZ in April 2023. At the time, sources told the outlet that Allen and Gale had been “on and off” for months and decided it was “best” to separate. TMZ also confirmed that Gale was pregnant with Allen’s third child.

Allen and Gale later confirmed the news on social media.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” read a statement shared on the former couple’s respective Instagram pages, according to People magazine. The posts have since been deleted.

“This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weakness,” Allen wrote as part of his May 18, 2023, Instagram statement.

“I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you,” he continued, before concluding, “Be Blessed.”

Jimmie Allen Has Been Named in a Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Compounding on Allen’s aforementioned split and infidelity, he has also been named in a sexual assault lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, the woman who filed the lawsuit has chosen to be identified as “Jane Doe.” The lawsuit states that “Allen sexually assaulted Plaintiff, while she was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent” in March 2021.

Heavy reached out for comment and received a statement from Allen’s lawyer on the musician’s behalf.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” the statement read.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” Allen adds.

