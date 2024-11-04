DWTS Alum Finalizes Divorce 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jimmie Allen has finalized his divorce. Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, filed for divorce in April 2023.

According to People magazine, the divorce was granted and finalized on October 1, 2024.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” he said. At the time, he also revealed they were expecting a third child together,” Allen said in a statement posted to social media at the time of his split.

“As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year. Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” he continued.

Allen and Gale tied the knot in 2020. They share three children together; Naomi, 4, Zara, 3, and Cohen, 13 months. Allen also has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship and 1-year-old twins Aria and Amari, with another woman.

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale Welcomed a Baby Boy in September 2023

Allen and Gale welcomed their son, Cohen, in September 2023, five months after they filed for divorce.

“Cohen Ace James ♠️ Wednesday Sept 27, 2023 xo,” Gale captioned an Instagram post after giving birth, according to Us Weekly. The post has since been deleted from Gale’s feed.

Shortly after the baby was born, a rep told People magazine that the former couple was putting differences aside to focus on their little one.

“As of right now, Jimmie and Lexi are focused on their new bundle of joy. He’s currently splitting his time between Delaware with the family, along with Florida and California, working on finishing his new music which should be out later this fall,” the rep explained.

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale Have Been Focused on Their Respective Careers

Allen and Gale have removed just about every mention of one another from their respective social media accounts. Aside from spending time with their kids, they’ve also been focused on their respective careers in recent months.

For example, Allen has been sharing some snippets of new songs that he’s written.

“‘Good Ideas Go Bad’ wrote this today with my guy @mtthwrgrs,” he captioned a post on October 18. Six days later, he shared a song called “Midnight in LA” — and fans seemed to love it.

“This is a vibe… I can definitely picture the music video to this song,” one person commented on the post.

“Keep these songs coming. Can’t wait to hear an album,” someone else said.

Meanwhile, Gale is all in on her company, INJX Aesthetics. The company officially launched in the summer of 2024. The company offers things like Botox, Dysport, dermal filler, microneedling, and IV therapy.

“Founder of INJX Aesthetics, Lexi has returned to her Delaware roots to turn her dreams into reality. After five years of exploring and soaking in the vibrant energy of Nashville, Lex is back,” reads Gale’s bio on the INJX website. Gale has been promoting the company on social media and seems excited for what’a ahead.

