Jimmie Allen’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Singer Jimmie Allen has been cast on “Dancing with the Stars”, and now, everyone wants to know more about the country artist’s personal life.

Allen rose to fame in 2018 with “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” This past April, he took home the ACM award for Best Male Artist of the Year. He was also nominated for the CMA’s New Artist of the Year Award.

According to Exact Net Worth, Allen has an approximate net worth of $1.5 million.

The 34-year-old hails from Delaware and moved to Nashville at age 21 to pursue his musical aspirations.

What else do you need to know?

Read on.

1. He Auditioned for Season 10 of ‘American Idol’ but Was Cut





Play



Jimmie Allen's Nerve-Wracking, Full-Circle Moment on 'American Idol' Jimmie Allen talked with guest host tWitch about auditioning for "American Idol" and being cut after making the top 40. He recently returned to perform as a country star in his own right, and although it was a full-circle moment, he admitted he still felt like he was being judged and that they were going… 2021-07-08T13:00:11Z

Not only was Allen cut before the live voting rounds after auditioning for “American Idol”, but he auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” and did not make it past the preliminary round.

That isn’t the singer’s only relation to “Idol”; he toured with former winner Scotty McCreery, according to Exact Net Worth.

He was subsequently signed to Broken Bow Records and then released an EP.

Within no time, Allen was added to Spotify’s “United States Viral 50 chart.”

2. ‘Best Shot’ Was #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart





Play



Jimmie Allen – Best Shot (Lyric Video) My debut album MERCURY LANE is out now!!! jimmieallen.lnk.to/mercurylane Subscribe to Jimmie's Channel: jimmieallen.lnk.to/ytchnlsubscribe Connect with Jimmie: jimmieallenmusic.com/ facebook.com/jimmieallenmusic instagram.com/jimmieallen/ twitter.com/jimmieallen/ vevo.ly/Hqy4s1 2018-03-19T04:00:04Z

In October 2018, Allen released the song “Best Shot” as part of the album “Mercury Lane”. The song rose to number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in November 2018, according to Exact Net Worth.

Reflecting on the song’s success in an interview with Rolling Stone, Allen shared, “When I came to Nashville back in 2007, I was too country for pop and I was too pop for country. I was kind of just sitting. I didn’t know what to do really.”

The outlet added that his ability to merge country and pop is what led to the song’s success.

He said, “We’re still country boys doing the music, but our influences are different than a lot of the artists that we grew up listening to in country. I feel like now it’s more acceptable to make country music with more of a progressive, pop-rock production to it.”

3. He Worked With Noah Cyrus on the Track ‘This Is Us’





Play



Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus Perform 'This Is Us' | CMT Music Awards Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus perform "This Is Us" at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. More from the CMT Music Awards here cmt.com/cmt-music-awards #JimmieAllen #NoahCyrus #CMTawards SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: bit.ly/2EUv0Nc For updates on all things country, follow CMT! CMT News & More: cmt.com CMT on FB: facebook.com/cmt CMT on Twitter: twitter.com/cmt CMT on… 2020-10-22T02:53:58Z

Last year, Allen and Noah Cyrus teamed up for the song ‘This Is Us’.

According to Taste of Country, the two met in 2019.

The idea to work on the song together was “set in motion” by Allen’s manager, Ash Bowers, who works with Cyrus’ label head.

The outlet wrote, “She had this song and wanted to sing with somebody on it. It found its way to Allen, who was game because it sonically fit his mix of pop, country and R&B. He doesn’t view it solely as a love song, even if lyrically, that’s what it is.”

According to iTunes charts, the song hit #11 on the U.S. charts.

4. He Has 3 Children

Allen has a son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship, according to People.

With his wife, Alexis Gale, he has a daughter named Naomi, who is about 17 months. The couple is expecting another daughter this November.

In an interview with People, Allen shared, “That’s like nine more years of Disney princesses! I’m obsessed with Disney World. I’ve always wanted to go inside a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.”

Allen added of his wife, “I never wanted to get married. Alexis changed that.”

The couple got married in Spring 2020. Gale, 25, works as a nurse.

5. He Published a Children’s Book

Singing isn’t Allen’s only talent.

The father of three published a children’s book called My Voice Is a Trumpet in July 2021.

Allen told People, “It was the first time I’ve written something to my kids. I wanted to give them confidence to stand up for what they believe in.”

Penguin Random House’s website writes of the book: “From voices tall as a tree, to voices small as a bee, all it takes is confidence and a belief in the goodness of others to change the world. Coming at a time when issues of social justice are at the forefront of our society, this is the perfect book to teach children in and out of the classroom that they’re not too young to express what they believe in and that all voices are valuable.”