PHOTOS: DWTS’ Jimmie Allen Welcomes Baby No. 3

Country star and current “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestant Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale Allen, have welcomed their second child together. Here’s what you need to know about their growing family.

New Baby Zara Has a Big Brother and a Big Sister

Jimmie and Lexi announced the news about their new addition, Zara, on Instagram on Sunday, October 17. Jimmie posted a photo of them together in the hospital and wrote, “Zara James Allen. The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis, you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you.” Lexi also posted a short video of herself snuggling the new baby on Monday morning.

The new baby girl will definitely have some playmates already set in their family of five. Allen has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship, and he and Gale welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Naomi, in March 2020.

When they announced their second pregnancy earlier in 2021, Allen told People that he is excited about having two little girls so close in age.

“That’s like nine more years of Disney princesses! I’m obsessed with Disney World. I’ve always wanted to go inside a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique,” said Allen, adding that Aadyn “wanted a brother” but that he “loves” being a big brother to Naomi.

“He wanted a brother! But he loves it and Naomi loves him. The other day he and our neighbor’s daughter Grace were running around the house and Naomi wants to hang out with him so bad! She can’t quite keep up, but every now and again, they’ll come down and play with her for a little bit. They’ll give her about two minutes. I’m curious to see how the two girls will grow up together, being not that far apart,” said Allen.

Jimmie’s current “Dancing With the Stars” family was quick to offer words of congratulations and support.

“What a beautiful family, congrats,” wrote pro Daniella Karagach.

Karagach’s husband Pasha Pashkov added, “Congratulations!”

Jimmie’s parter Emma Slater wrote, “Congratulations, guys! Love you both!”

Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and fellow country singer Chuck Wicks also offered up their hearty congratulations.

Allen and Gale Met Through Allen’s Cousin’s Wife

In a 2019 story about their engagement, Allen and Gale told People that they met through Allen’s cousin’s wife — though are actually from the same hometown of Milton, DE, which Allen told People gave them an “immediate connection.”

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other,” said Allen at the time.

He added, “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

The two were married in June 2020, which is Allen’s birthday. In a June 2021 Instagram post, Gale wrote, “Third year celebrating you & I can’t get enough of it. happy birthday to my H U S B A N D 🤍 you fill every ounce of my soul with happiness, laughter and love. I couldn’t ask for a better life partner & best friend. love you forevaaa suga, xoxo. p.s. happy one year anniversary.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Talks Mourning ‘Dancing With the Stars’