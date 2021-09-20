Jimmie Allen’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jimmie Allen is a country music singer who is competing on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The 36-year-old spoke with Taste of Country about his upcoming turn in the ballroom and admitted, “My leg was hurting for a little bit. I got muscles I ain’t never heard of, but it’s cool. The thing is, I started stretching a lot more, so it’s all groovy now.”

He is following in the footsteps of friends Lauren Alaina and season 27 winner Bobby Bones.

“You can only do your best. And I feel like as long as you’re doing your best, that’s really all that matters, honestly. And I’m having fun,” Allen told the outlet. He added, “It’s something I’ve been wanting to do. I’ve never ballroom danced before, and I’m all about doing something different.”

While Allen will have the support of his fans behind him, he will also have the support of his family. Here is what you need to know:

1. Allen Is Married to Wife Alexis Gale

Allen met the woman he would marry, Alexis Gale, through his cousin’s wife, People revealed. Gale is a nurse from Allen’s hometown of Milton, Delaware.

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection,” he told People. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

The couple announced to the publication in July 2019 that they got engaged during a trip to Disney World. He added “The way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

Allen and Gale, like many couples, had to delay their wedding. People reported they tied the knot in May 2021.

2. Allen Is Expecting His Third Child

Allen and Gale are expecting their second child together this November. He announced the news via Instagram on June 7 with a video featuring clips from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “Hamilton” and “Knocked Up.”

In August, the couple revealed to People that they are expecting another girl to join daughter Naomi Bettie, 18 months.

“I’m excited about having a girl because that’s like nine more years of Disney princesses! I’m obsessed with Disney World. I’ve always wanted to go inside a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique,” he told the publication. “I am hype!”

Allen is also father to son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

“I was broke when I had my son,” Allen told People in June 2020. “I was working three jobs — I was a server, a janitor at an elementary school and I was collecting trash for waste management. And I get a call … every guy gets this text and you always think the same thing. [My son’s mom said] ‘Hey, we need to talk.’ … She was like, ‘I found out I’m pregnant.’ ”

He admitted to the outlet that he was worried about providing for his son while still trying to make it in country music, but “The crazy thing is after I had my son, that next year, I got a publishing deal. The next year, I got a record deal.”

3. Allen’s Father Died in 2019

Allen’s father, James E. Allen I, died in September 2019. He announced the news on Instagram, writing “Thank you for all the memories dad, teaching me to bait my first hook, skin my first deer, shoot my first gun and the love of people and country music you placed in my heart.”

Discussing his father’s military service or baseball skills, he continued, “but I remember the big hearted, kind and patient man you were. Feels like just yesterday I was 6 years old and we were building the front porch and Aaron Tippin was on the radio with you singing a long.”

He ended his post, writing, “Thank you for teaching me and making me the man I am today. I’ll never forget you and I’ll hold on to your love forever until I see your face again. Rest Easy Dad. With Love your son James E Allen II.”

4. Allen’s Family Played ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Allen competed on “Celebrity Family Feud” against Nev Schulman‘s family. The singer was joined by his wife and her father, Tyrone, as well as friends Dexter Darden and Matt Stell.

As his father-in-law wrote on Instagram, “My Family can beat your family if you wanna Feud with us. yo this s*** gone real LOL.”

Allen’s team played to benefit Duffy’s Hope.

5. Allen Is Teaching His Children Self-Confidence With Children’s Book ‘My Voice Is a Trumpet’

Allen’s debut children’s book focuses on self-confidence, a lesson he wants to instill in his children the singer told People. “My Voice Is a Trumpet” was published by Flamingo Books in July.

“My main lessons with my kids are to be yourself, have confidence in yourself, never give up and be good to people,” he told the outlet. “Those are tools that help you succeed, no matter what it is you’re doing.”

With the influence of social media, Allen added, “Right now, reassurance and confidence-building in children is super important.”

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

