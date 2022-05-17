Jimmy Kimmel Makes Fun of DWTS Getting ‘Shuffled Off’ to Disney Plus

ABC announced during its 2022 Upfronts presentation in New York that the timeslot held by long-running ballroom dancing competition series “Dancing With the Stars'” will now be filled by a different reality show — and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took a crack at the move to send “Dancing With the Stars” to Disney Plus.

Here is what the network announced and what Kimmel said about “Dancing With the Stars”:

Kimmel Sarcastically Said the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Move is Why Disney is ‘Unrivaled’

At the 2022 Upfronts presentation, Disney wrapped the day up with a set from Kimmel where he skewered all sorts of Disney properties, including “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here is what Kimmel said:

After 30 seasons on ABC, the venerable “Dancing With the Stars” has been shuffled off to Disney Plus. That’s right, we’re moving a show watched almost exclusively by senior citizens to a platform watched almost exclusively by children and adult virgins. And that’s exactly why we’re unrivaled.

He also cracked that this might be the last upfront presentation before they turn ABC into a Spirit Halloween store, citing the failing ratings of the network.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is Replacing ‘Dancing With the Stars’

When ABC revealed its primetime schedule for the fall of 2022, it showed that “Bachelor in Paradise,” the spinoff of “The Bachelor” franchise where past contestants compete for romance on an island together, would be airing on two nights in the fall, Mondays and Tuesdays, which means it is taking over “Dancing With the Stars'” old timeslot now that the dancing competition series is moving to Disney Plus for its 31st and 32nd seasons.

The network also revealed that new “Bachelor” host (and past Bachelor himself) Jesse Palmer would be the new permanent host for “Bachelor in Paradise” after the network used a rotation of celebrity fans to host the show in 2021.

“Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we’re continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles,” said ABC entertainment president Craig Erwich on a statement. “By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we’re betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” isn’t the only show replacing “Dancing With the Stars,” however. ABC has also going to air football in that timeslot some weeks.

According to Deadline, on April 8, ahead of the news that “Dancing With the Stars” was moving to Disney Plus, the network told its affiliate stations that some weeks in 2022 and 2023, the network will be the exclusive place to watch certain Monday Night Football games.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” said the network in the affiliate note.

The Disney Corporation is Hoping The Disney Plus Subscribers Will Translate to More Viewers For ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an earnings call on May 11, Disney reported that they added nearly 8 million Disney Plus subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of subscribers to 137.7 million total. Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy called it “a stronger-than-expected first half of the year.”

Disney is hoping this will translate to an expanded audience for “Dancing With the Stars,” with Disney’s chairman of entertainment Dana Walden saying in the press release when the move to Disney Plus was announced that this is “a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans.”

“The fact that our iconic global format ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,” added Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

During the May 17 Upfronts presentation, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said of Disney, “We have repeatedly defined and redefined the entertainment landscape … our goal is to yet again transform entertainment by again combining incredible storytelling with innovative technology.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Derek Hough Lands a New Dancing TV Show