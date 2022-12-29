DWTS Alum Ships Season 31 Co-Stars: Their ‘Chemistry is Amazing’

Jessie James Decker believes love could be in the air for two of her “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 castmates.

In an interview with Life & Style magazine, Decker weighed in on the flirtationship that seems to be happening between Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino, sharing that their “chemistry is amazing.”

“Yeah, there’s something, I don’t know,” Decker told the magazine about the possible relationship.

Windey confirmed her split from her fiance, her “Bachelorette” pick Eric Schwer, during the “Dancing With the Stars” season. She said that the two weren’t on the same page about their future together and that their relationship didn’t work outside of “The Bachelorette.”

Windey & Guadagnino Started Flirting as an ‘Inside Joke’

Windey and Guadagnino have been publicly flirting on social media, which they said started as an “inside joke.”

In a December 17 interview with Us Weekly, however, Windey shared that she does want to get to know the “Jersey Shores” star better and just “clicked” with him while they were on the show together.

“You guys need to ask him. He’s so dead to me because he hasn’t been doing any press and I have,” Windey told the outlet. “I’m like, dealing with all these questions. But he’s the one who started it.”

She shared that she and Guadagnino “built a good friendship” during their time in the ballroom and “naturally kind of clicked.”

“I think both of our senses of humor are similar, so [we are] just, like, flirting in the comments [and] seeing where things go,” Windey said, adding that the “craziest” part of the whole thing is how invested their followers have gotten.

The former “Bachelorette” told the outlet she doesn’t know much about Guadagnino as a person, but she’s willing to learn.

On December 16, Windey posted a selfie alongside the caption, “Staring at the sun but the sons aren’t staring back at me.”

Guadagnino commented, “For you, every hour is golden.”

In an interview with E! News, Windey shared that she feels like she and Guadagnino might be compatible.

“You get to know the other celebrities on ‘Dancing with the Stars’,” Windey told the outlet. “So, we formed a friendship right away and I feel like our senses of humor are really similar. I was so tunnel vision during the competition. I was like, ‘I’m here to win’ and I didn’t have room for anything else. So, we live in different states, but we are having fun. We’ll see,” she added.

Windey & Guadagnino Are Headed Out on Tour

Windey and Guadagnino are joining the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars: Live!” cast on tour in the winter of 2023. Windey will be cohosting with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater. Other celebrity guests on the tour include Daniel Durant and Charli and Heidi D’Amelio at some dates.

The tour kicks off in Maryland on January 6, 2023, and wraps up on March 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Windey is the only celebrity slated for every date of the tour. Guadagnino is set to join the tour on January 10, 11, 13, and 14.

Professional dancers on the tour are Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Alexis Warr, Sasha Farber, and Kateryna Klishyna.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.