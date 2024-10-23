Trista Sutter Predicts Joan Vassos’ Top 2 Men, Dishes on Season

“The Golden Bachelorette” star Joan Vassos has great men on her season, and she has difficult eliminations ahead of her. The original star of “The Bachelorette,” Trista Sutter, had an opportunity to spend time with Vassos during filming and provided some advice.

Recently, Sutter shared the scoop during the October 17 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. She even revealed her predictions regarding the men she thinks Vassos keeps until the final rose ceremony.

Trista Sutter Suggested Pascal Ibgui & Chock Chapple Are Joan Vassos’ Frontrunners

Sutter opened up quite a bit about the time she spent with Vassos during “The Golden Bachelorette.” When asked who she thought Vassos’ major frontrunners were, Sutter revealed, “If I had to pick top two, I would say Pascal [Igbui]…and then Chock [Chapple].”

She noted she was behind on watching the episodes of “The Golden Bachelorette,” “so I don’t see what you guys have seen in terms of what’s happening in the house.”

Regarding Pascal, “I think she really actually loves his spontaneity.” Sutter added, “I remember her talking about him and really lighting up.”

“He’s really fun and he’s youthful in a way. He just…he has this money and he doesn’t really even care. He just wants to live life and have fun,” Sutter shared.

In discussing her second frontrunner prediction, Chapple, Sutter shared, “I loved how she was talking about Chock and how he made her feel.”

She continued, “I feel like he made her feel safe. And I think that’s really important to her, especially…taking into account that she is questioning whether or not she’s ready.”

Sutter added, “I think she really wants someone to make her feel safe.”

Sutter Gave Vassos Insight on the Fantasy Suites

Sutter also talked with Vassos about the Fantasy Suites and intimacy when she visited “The Golden Bachelorette.” She explained on “Almost Famous” that when she did “The Bachelorette,” she was “very conscientious about being physical with people.”

She noted that Vassos “has it in the back of her mind that she wants to be respectful of her children’s wishes and be respectable on television.”

Sutter suggested, “I think in her mind, that means just trying to keep the physicality to a minimum.”

When Sutter talked with Vassos, she encouraged her to “utilize that time,” despite the general presumption that it’s all about intimacy in the Fantasy Suites.

“I really wanted to put that on her heart, that it’s really valuable to get in a room without anybody else, just you two, make it more like real life, you know?”

Vassos has talked about how she approached the Fantasy Suites, explaining she wanted to focus on emotional intimacy, not physical intimacy.

Before “The Golden Bachelorette” premiere, Vassos talked with Extra about the Fantasy Suites. “I didn’t want to have a physical relationship with more than one person, so I kind of took that off the table,” she explained.

In fact, she has revealed she told production to remove the beds from the suites, and she didn’t intend to spend the night with any of her final men.

“We had a sofa and then we went to our own rooms when we were done talking,” Vassos noted.

“The Golden Bachelorette” fans will see how close Sutter was to predicting Vassos’ final two men soon. Just a few more episodes remain until the final rose ceremony airs and viewers are eager to learn if Vassos found her second love.