DWTS Contestant Teases Possibility of TV Wedding

A ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant is game for a TV wedding – even though he’s already married.

“Grocery store” Joe Amabile was a contestant on the 27th season of the celebrity ballroom competition in 2018, where he was partnered with pro dancer Jenna Johnson and landed in fifth place. In 2021, he found love with Serena Pitt on the 7th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” and they got engaged during the season finale.

While fans have been waiting for the couple’s wedding day, the duo shocked everyone in October 2022 when they tied the knot at the New York City courthouse with just one witness, Bachelor Nation bestie Natasha Parker, in attendance. The newlyweds shared a video of their quickie wedding on YouTube.

Less than a month later, Amabile is teasing a wedding re-do – and fans could even be invited if ABC comes calling.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Are Open to Having a TV Wedding

While they already had a two-minute vow exchange, Amabile and Pitt have said they plan to have a more formal wedding in the future. In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, the 36-year-old groom revealed that they won’t be remarrying in either his home state of Chicago or his wife’s home base in Canada. Instead, he revealed they are looking at venues in Austin, Texas, Charleston, South Carolina, or Nashville, Tennessee.

He also put out a pitch for a TV wedding, like is often done on “The Bachelor” franchise.

“If somebody wants to pay us to put it on TV, let’s go,” he said, before Pitt added, “ABC, if you’re listening, if you wanna make something happen, we’ll chat.”

The couple did promise that either way, they will share a video of their big day with fans.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Previously Revealed They Would Have a Bigger Wedding in September 2023

While their courthouse wedding appeared to be spontaneous, it was actually a three-week process to set up the top-secret ceremony. “I told my parents and my brother the night before,” Amabile shared in a YouTube Q&A with fans. “Other than that none of my friends knew.”

The couple did not reveal why they opted to exchange vows at City Hall ahead of their more formal wedding ceremony, but they did shut down speculation that Pitt is pregnant. They then revealed that they are knee-deep in planning their formal wedding for September 2023.

“The wedding is going to be in the U.S. and we picked a wedding planner,” Amabile revealed to fans. “We are vlogging the entire experience, from actually choosing a venue to doing food tastings and everything else.”

The couple does plan to keep their wedding party small. Amabile noted that his brother will be his best man in the formal ceremony and Pitt’s sister will be her maid of honor—and that’s it.

In the Q&A video, Amabile also addressed a final question about whether their formal wedding will be televised. “Not as of now,” he said, before adding, “Anything in this world could change.”

READ NEXT: ABC Boss Comments on Possible Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star