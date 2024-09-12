DWTS Judge Calls Out Season 33 Star For Major Faux Pas Ahead of Premiere

Joey Graziadei committed a mortal “sin” ahead of the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” – at least according to Derek Hough. But there was a method to his madness.

Days after “The Bachelor” star was announced as a cast member on the 33rd season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Hough called him out for a dance faux pas.

In a video posted to Instagram, Graziadei was seen walking up the steps to a DWTS rehearsal studio. The tennis instructor wore black shorts and ballroom shoes as he greeted pro partner Jenna Johnson with a repetitive foot tap. Johnson appeared to be exasperated by Graziadei’s antics, then broke into a smile.

“One Flamenco class and this is how I show up to practice 😂💃🏻 #DWTS,” Graziadei captioned the clip of his shirts-shoes combo.

Hough hit the comment section to give Graziadei a piece of his mind. “It’s a sin to wear ballroom shoes with shorts!” the Emmy-winning choreographer wrote. “I’ll let slide since it’s 113 in Los Angeles 😂.”

Graziadei did not respond to Hough’s remark. But he also posted the clip to TikTok and wrote, “The real ones know this isn’t the first time I’ve worn shorts with a little heel 💃😂.”

Joey Graziadei Took a Dance Class on ‘The Bachelor’

Play

There were some “real ones” on social media who immediately knew what Graziadei was spoofing.

“The boots walked so the heels could *dance*,” came a comment from the official Bachelor Nation IG account.

“Gotta bring the boots back for this 😂,” another wrote.

“We want the boots from the date with Rachel,” a third fan chimed in.

“We already know you can dance in heels!! 🕺🏼,” added another.

Fans were referring to Graziadei’s trip to Spain during his “Bachelor” season that aired in early 2024. In one episode, he and contestant Rachel Nance had a one-on-one date where they took a flamenco dance lesson. But when the two were outfitted with heeled dancing shoes, Graziadei realized he shouldn’t have worn shorts on the date.

“The shorts and boots combo today is something that I really should have thought through,” he said in a confessional interview. “Let’s just say what it is. No one can tell me I look good right now. It’s just impossible, but that’s OK.”

Graziadei and his date practiced traditional flamenco moves and later performed their routine for a crowd.

Joey Graziadei Said He’s ‘Light’ on His Feet

Despite his rehearsal challenges, Graziadei thinks he could have what it takes in the ballroom, perhaps given his athletic experience as a tennis player. In an interview with TV Insider, he said, “I think I’m a little light on my feet.”

“I really like when someone’s instructing me,” he added. “I think a lot of times, if you’re a good coach, you can also be a really good learner.”

Graziadei also told the “Trading Secrets” podcast with host Jason Tartick that he always has his eye on the prize. ‘I’m there to win,” he said of his competition strategy. “I want to be competing, I’m a competitive guy.”

For his first DWTS dance, Graziadei will perform a Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard, per a press release from ABC Entertainment.

Graziadei will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy against Tori Spelling, Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola, Eric Roberts, Anna Delvey, Phaedra Parks, Stephen Nedoroscik, Chandler Kinney, Brooks Nader, Reginald VelJohnson and his own Bachelor Nation ex, Jenn Tran.