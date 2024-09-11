Fans Voice Concerns Over Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson’s DWTS Partnership

Some “Bachelor” fans are concerned about Joey Graziadei’s partnership with ballroom pro Jenna Johnson.

The two will be competing together on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but some people think that the relationship that the two are working to build is disrespectful to Graziadei’s fiancee, Kelsey Anderson.

Following the season 33 cast reveal on September 4, Johnson took to Instagram to show off her new partner.

“Don’t know how I got so lucky to get the BEST partner??!!?!! Cannot wait for all of you to go on this wild ride with us,” she captioned a joint post. While she asked for suggestions for a team name in the comments section, she received some comments from worried fans instead.

Some People Expressed Concerns Over Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson Getting Close

As is the case each and every season, the stars and their pro partners start off by really getting to know one another so that they can build a bond. This helps them trust one another and allows the chemistry between them to shine.

However, there were some people who thought that Johnson was getting a little too handsy with her celebrity partner. Based on the photos she posted, Johnson simply posed with her hand on Graziadei’s chest.

“If I’m Kelsey. I am not okay with how this woman is touching Joey. Idc if this their job or not lol start a riot,” one person commented on Johnson’s Instagram pic.

“I’d never let my man do this,” someone else said.

“I get that it’s professional and all but the pose just feels like a bit much idk,” a third comment read.

“Oh if I was Kelsey I’d be gnawing at the furniture…. get ur hand off my man chest,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Haven’t Paid Much Attention to the Negativity

Seemingly secure in their relationship, Graziadei and Anderson haven’t responded to the negativity surrounding “Dancing With the Stars.”

In fact, Anderson has been super supportive of her fiance’s new gig.

“SO EXCITED!! A mirror ball would look great with our new decor,” she commented on Graziadei and Johnson’s aforementioned joint post.

Meanwhile, Graziadei is already thinking ahead to his wedding and believes his time on “Dancing With the Stars” will come in clutch when it comes to his first dance with Anderson.

“We’ve already talked about that. I think Val [Chmerkovskiy]’s going to teach Kelsey a little bit. I’m obviously getting a lot of training here, so I think we’re going to step up our wedding dance moving forward,” he told Extra TV in an interview published on September 4.

Graziadei thinks “Dancing With the Stars” will be a welcomed change since the show is about dancing rather than dating.

“This is a little bit more fun and exciting to do something new, to do it with someone new and not have to have everyone see me kiss other women and deal with being a relationship,” he told Extra TV.

READ NEXT: Jenn Tran Reunites With Ex After Devin Strader Split