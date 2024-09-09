DWTS Season 33 Contestant’s Ex Shows Her Support After Devastating Breakup

Jenn Tran has a fan in her ex, Joey Graziadei.

Days after the Bachelor Nation exes were both announced as cast members for the 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Graziadei said he plans to give Tran his full support in the ballroom— and in regards to her breakup.

Tran was one of Graziadei’s contestants on his season of “The Bachelor” when it filmed in late 2023. She was sent home just ahead of the Hometown Dates, but soon landed the role as ABC’s leading lady on “The Bachelorette.” Tran’s season ended with a devastating breakup from her final suitor Devin Strader. On the “After the Final Rose” special, Tran revealed that Strader ended their engagement during a phone call after avoiding her for weeks.

The breakup story aired on ABC hours before Tran was announced as a surprise contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” along with Graziadei.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 cast also includes Tori Spelling, Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola, Eric Roberts, Anna Delvey, Phaedra Parks, Stephen Nedoroscik, Chandler Kinney, Brooks Nader, and Reginald VelJohnson.

Joey Graziadei Said He Feels For Jenn Tran

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Graziadei reacted to him and Tran being the first-ever Bachelor Nation exes to go head-to head on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Graziadei told the outlet that he and his fiancée Kelsey Anderson met up with Tran before her “Bachelorette” finale aired. “We got dinner, you know, we want to be able to support her before her finale and everything,” he said.

“So I’m really happy for it. I’m glad she’s here,” he added of Tran’s role in the DWTS competition. “I feel for Jenn obviously, fully, so I mean I want to be able to support her any way that I can.”

“Jenn’s amazing,” Graziadei added. “I’m really excited for the opportunity for both of us. And I think we’re both going to do our own things and focus on what we can do. But she’s awesome and I’m just going to support her one hundred percent.”

Joey Graziadei Stopped Short of Saying He Wants Jenn Tran to Win DWTS

Graziadei is giving Tran his full support, but there is still a mirrorball trophy at stake. He still hopes to win the competition with his pro partner Jenna Johnson.

In an interview with TV Insider, Graziadei said he was thrilled when Tran unexpectedly showed up in New York for the DWTS cast announcement hours after.

“I gave her a hug and said I was glad she was here,” he recalled, before addressing Tran’s whirlwind red-eye trip from L.A., to New York after her grueling finale aired live on ABC. “I’m supporting her one hundred percent and just happy to have her be a part of this big family that we have,” Graziadei said. “I’m not going to say I want her to lose. But … I want to win.”

Speaking with ET, he addressed the quandary that Bachelor Nation fans could be in with two stars from the franchise vying for votes. “Let’s hope they vote for both,” he said of fans of the show.

