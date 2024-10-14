DWTS Season 33 Celeb Postpones Wedding Plans Amid Run for Mirrorball Trophy

Joey Graziadei is focusing on the mirrorball trophy ahead of his marriage to Kelsey Anderson. “The Bachelor” star, who got engaged to Anderson on the season 28 finale of the ABC dating show, is a frontrunner on the 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Graziadei admitted that wedding planning is low on his list as he focuses on the competition that gets “tougher and tougher every week.” “I think it compounds a little bit as it keeps going on, but honestly I’m making it through,” Graziadei, 29, told the outlet of his stint on DWTS. “I’m just trying to take it every day.”

The former tennis coach noted that his mission for now is to focus on the ABC dance-off and not think about his upcoming wedding to Anderson.

“I think really right now our goal is to get through this dancing,” he shared. “Get settled where we’re gonna be living next. And then it’s gonna be to figure out a date, figure out location, get everything kind of cleaned up a little bit.”

Kelsey Anderson Spoke Out on Putting the Wedding Plans on the Back Burner During DWTS

Anderson also confirmed that the wedding planning has been postponed as she supports Graziadei on “Dancing with the Stars.” In a September 2024 interview with Distractify, she said her fiancé was too busy in the ballroom to focus on wedding plans.

“[It’s] kind of on pause right now,” Anderson said of the couple’s nuptials. “‘Dancing With the Stars’ is a lot of work. He’s training 24/7 and is really busy, and after the training, he’s pretty tired, so we like to relax.”

Noting that the two “rushed” their engagement, Anderson reasoned, “We don’t want to rush marriage, so we’re taking our time, and then within the next six months, I think we’ll have a date and location, but TBD.”

Joey Never Planned to Rush Into Marriage

Even before he was cast on “Dancing With the Stars,” Graziadei was adamant that he didn’t want to rush into marriage. On “The Bachelor,” he told his dates he wanted a long engagement and a pause before having kids.

“You meet someone very quickly through this process,” Graziadei told Us Weekly in February 2024. “You take the engagement seriously if it does happen, and then you want to make sure you have enough time to test that engagement and be in the real world. And I think that’s really important to pay attention to. So that is why I had the two-to-three-year engagement in my head because I would feel like it’d be wrong to both of us if I ended up with someone and we kind of rushed into the idea of marriage.”

As for their living situation, it’s also in limbo. The couple temporarily resided in New Orleans with Anderson’s roommates after “The Bachelor” season ended, then moved to Los Angeles for Graziadei’s DWTS gig.

“We actually are currently living in L.A., just Joey and I,” Anderson told E! News in September. “Now we’re in L.A. and Joey’s doing ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

As for where they might live after “Dancing with the Stars” ends in November, Graziadei has hinted that a move to the Big Apple could be in the couple’s future. “We’ve talked about this a lot,” Graziadei told The Philadelphia Inquirer in March. “New York is somewhere Kelsey has always wanted to live. It’s new for both of us, which we were kind of big on.”

