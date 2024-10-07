DWTS Competitor Had Ballroom Pro Requirement Before Season 33 Deal

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Joey Graziadei was very firm on who he wanted to dance with. He wanted to be sure to protect his relationship with Kelsey Anderson, which weighed on him when he was contacted with the opportunity.

“It was something I thought about coming in. I wanted to be in a situation where I was comfortable that I didn’t have to worry about a lot of this noise. So, I asked when I got on the show to be paired with someone that was in a successful and healthy relationship,” the former “Bachelor” lead said on the September 26 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“I didn’t want there to be any chance of noise on this because I know that comes with the show and the territory sometimes,” he continued, adding that he was in “such a great place” with Anderson that he “didn’t want to have a distraction.”

Graziadei and Anderson got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelor.” He was partnered with Jenna Johnson, who is married to pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jenna Johnson Feels it’s Important for Her Partner to ‘Feel Safe’

Part of being on “Dancing With the Stars” includes forming a very close bond with your dance partner. Spending several hours per day together during rehearsals helps built relationships and trust between the dancer and their pro partner. This comes out in the form of chemistry on the ballroom floor.

For some people with significant others, it can be hard to watch the person you love dance so intimately with someone else. Johnson understands this and is mindful of that part of the journey.

“I think it’s our job to make sure that we can do everything in our power as a partner to make our partners’ significant others feel safe and part of the experience. To be open with our rehearsals, show them videos, make them feel part of it, so it doesn’t feel like there’s this hidden thing happening,” she said on the September 30 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast.

Joey Graziadei’s Fiance Has Spoken Out About Fan Comments

From the start of the season, some people have commented on Johnson and Graziadei’s relationship. In fact, some social media users have even suggested that Johnson is way too touchy feely with Graziadei. Things got to a point that Anderson felt that she needed to speak out.

“So many people are like, ‘Kelsey, why is Jenna touching your man like that?'” Anderson said in a TikTok posted on September 19.

“Honestly, I don’t know, maybe because it’s her job? Maybe because she’s a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance? I don’t know, that’s my understanding of it. I’m just so tired of everyone being like, ‘Kelsey’s so strong, I could not do this. I could not watch this if I was Kelsey,” she continued.

“Let’s do a little recap here. Do y’all remember how Joey and I met? We met on ‘The Bachelor.’ He was dating 31 other women while he was dating me. And I won the Super Bowl ring,” she added.

