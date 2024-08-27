DWTS Alum’s Wife Posted Cryptic Quote Before Divorce Filing

Season 3 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Joey Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope are ending their marriage. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Cope cited irreconcilable differences in her filing. A short while later, TMZ reported that Lawrence has been accused of having an affair with his Lifetime movie co-star, Melina Alves.

About two months before the news of the divorce broke, Cope shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram feed.

“Favs lately,” Cope captioned the post. She uploaded a few pictures from her summer thus far, including fun times she spent with friends as well as her daughter, Dylan Rose. Noticeably absent from the carousel were any photos of Lawrence. The very first picture was of a quote.

“Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom. Some things are a second chance,” the quote read, in part. The quote seemed to hold meaning for Cope at that particular time. Per the aforementioned court documents, Cope listed her date of separation as being in June.

“Some things are a devastation, but others are a kind of vital guidance, the kind of course-correction you did not even know you needed. The kind you did not even realize you were asking for all along,” the quote continued.

Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in 2022. They welcomed their daughter in January 2023.

Some People Suspected Samantha Cope’s Quote Was Referring to Troubles in Her Marriage to Joey Lawrence

Shortly after her upload, some people took to the comments section to react. A few people wondered if everything was okay between her and Lawrence.

“Please tell me everything is ok with Joey or I’m going to cry,” one person wrote.

“We love you no matter what. Team Sam forever,” someone else said.

“You’re the [expletive] best and so is pickles! Love you girl and your perfect baby! Onward and upward to bigger and better,” a third Instagram comment read.

“Hmmmmmm,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Cope didn’t respond to any of the comments. However, since reports of an affair have surfaced, quite a few people have added new comments to that particular post, showing Cope support.

Samantha Cope Teased a ‘Top Secret’ Project

On July 22, Cope shared a video on Instagram in which she teased a “top secret project.”

“When you’re working on a top secret project and there’s a lot of tea that’s about to spill,” she captioned the post. She also added the hashtags, “#makingmovies #topsecret #gossip #gossipgirl.”

“Days of Our Lives” actress Jen Lilley was in the video alongside Cope. The two acted out a scene from “Friends” in which Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) both “know” something, but can’t tell each other.

Tons of curious social media users commented on the post, which certainly caused a great deal of curiosity amongst fans. News of Cope’s divorce from Lawrence would break one month later. It’s unknown if Cope’s “top secret project” has anything to do with her split or Lawrence’s alleged affair.

As of the time of this writing, Cope had not spoken out publicly about her divorce.

