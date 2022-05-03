‘So Thankful!’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Gets Married

Joey Lawrence is married! The “Dancing With the Stars” alum tied the knot to his fiance Samantha Cope on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

“I don’t know if there is such a thing as cloud ten but I think I’ve just found it,” Lawrence wrote on Instagram after the wedding alongside photos from the day.

The couple got married at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, California, according to People. It was an outdoor ceremony, and the outlet described it as “romantic.”

Cope posted the photo on Instagram, writing, “On cloud nine.”

Lawrence Says It ‘Feels So Right’

Lawrence and Cope spoke with People ahead of their nuptials.

“It just feels so right,” Lawrence told the outlet. “Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

Cope said that she feels like she is in a safe place when she’s with her now-husband.

“From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself,” she shared. “He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, ‘I will be with you forever’.”

Lawrence also said that they got married somewhat quickly after meeting because they knew it was right for them.

“When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick,” he said. “I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate in the same way. That’s super important. I am so thankful.”

The couple met in 2020 after they were both cast in the Lifetime Movie “My Husband’s Secret Brother.”

Lawrence & Cope Got Engaged In 2021

The couple met in 2020, and they got engaged in 2021.

“When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans we make,” Lawrence told Page Six at the time. “And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with.”

He also told the outlet that he hopes “to grow old with [his] best pal.”

Lawrence’s divorce from his first wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, was finalized in February 2022. They were together for 15 years at the time that they filed for divorce in July 2020. The couple shares custody of their daughters, Charleston, 15, and Liberty, who is 11, according to Page Six.

Lawrence also recently celebrated his 46th birthday.

“This is 46,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo. “It’s weird because I don’t feel 552 months old 😂💛 #birthdaylove.”

Lawrence appeared on season 3 of “Dancing With the Stars” back when it aired in 2006. At the time, he was partnered with professional dancer Edyta Śliwińska, who is no longer on the show. Together, they came in 3rd place in the competition, meaning they made it all the way through to the finale.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam Former Pro As ‘Tone Deaf’