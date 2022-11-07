‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Teases New Show

Actor, musician, and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Joey Lawrence was unmasked on “The Masked Singer,” and he took the opportunity to tease a new show he wants to make with Fox.

The star told People that he’s hoping to work on a new show after starring on “Swim” on Tubi, which is Fox’s streaming service.

“Believe it or not, we’re in talks with Fox about the brothers and I on a brand-new show together for the first time in 15 years,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been doing this 41 years and had a lot of success at NBC and ABC and CBS. Never worked for Fox, so it seemed like a logical step.”

Lawrence refers to his brothers, Matthew and Andrew, with whom he starred in the ’90s sitcom “Brotherly Love.”

The star later teased the news on Instagram as well.

“WHAT A FUN EXPERIENCE,” he wrote. “Happy to be apart of the @foxtv family. More to come in 2023!”

Lawrence Was Unmasked as the Walrus on ‘The Masked Singer’

Lawrence made his debut on ’90s night on “The Masked Singer,” which aired on Sunday, November 6, 2022, and marked the show’s 100th episode.

For his final performance, Lawrence performed “Two Princes” by the Spin Doctors.

The clues that were previously released about the Walrus was that the person under the mask had something to do with a fish after the Walrus was confirmed to be a fish, something to do with “full house,” and that he tap danced for a ’90s talk show host at least once, per Newsweek.

During the episode, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger guessed about the identity of the person under the mask. Only Thicke was correct in guessing Lawrence. Other guesses included John Stamos and Mario Lopez.

The third and final three-week round of “The Masked Singer” is set to air on November 9 and features unmasked contestants the Harp and the Lambs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Marked Lawrence’s First Live Performance in Over 10 Years

According to Hollywood Life, the show marked the first time Lawrence performed live in over 10 years. The star opened up about what that was like to the outlet.

“It was a challenge. I haven’t performed live in 13-14 years,” he told Hollywood Life. “Just recently, I’ve been releasing some new music, and it’s been doing super good. That’s going to continue in ’23 as well.”

He told the outlet, “I performed a lot in the ’90s and sold lots of records, but to be able to do that after all this time and still be able to do it, especially with all of the obstacles in my way when it comes to the costume and trying to get out there and put on some sort of performance and sing, be on pitch, and nail it… it’s a challenge that I was looking forward to.”

The star added that he was “flattered” by Thicke’s comments during the show and that the panelist told him later that he was a fan.

“He had my singles and said that I really inspired him to get into singing,” Lawrence shared. “I showed him that guys like me can sing soulful music.”

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.