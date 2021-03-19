DWTS Alum’s Son Stars On New Netflix Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is a proud papa this weekend — Joey McIntyre’s son Griffin stars in a new Netflix show called “Country Comfort.” Here’s what you need to know about it.

The Show Also Stars ‘American Idol’ Alum Katharine McPhee

According to the Netflix synopsis, “Country Comfort” is about an aspiring country singer named Bailey (McPhee) who “takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

Griffin plays one of the five children and McIntyre, a musician in his own right as part of the New Kids on the Block, couldn’t be more proud.

“Needless to say I’m so happy for my son, @thegriffinmcintyre and this amazing cast. It is a funny, fun, warm show that I can’t wait to see!! Tune in to @netflix on March 19th and come be a part of this incredibly talented family!!!” McIntyre wrote on Instagram. In a separate post on the premiere date, he added, “#CountryComfort out Now!!! Starring my guy @thegriffinmcintyre. Today’s the day! Please enjoy this really fun, heartwarming new show on @netflix #family #funny #music #singing #country #nashvillle #heart PS- it’s starring a lot of other amazing people too.”

Guest stars on the show include Janet Varney and Cibrian’s real-life wife, country superstar LeAnn Rimes.

Griffin Says He Would Love to Follow in His Dad’s Footsteps

In an interview with New York’s PIX 11, Griffin McIntyre gave some background on his character and talked about how the musical talents run in the McIntyre family.

“I am one of five, I’m the middle child [on the show]. My name is Dylan and I’m all business. I want to be Bailey Hart, who is played by Katharine McPhee, her manager. So I’m 12 years old, but I’m all business. It was a lot of fun … she’s a fabulous singer,” said McIntyre.

“We sing a lot during the show, so you should look forward to that,” he continued, adding, “I would love to sing with Kat [in real life], she’s amazing.”

When asked about his dad’s famous boyband, McIntyre said he has “always wanted to go on tour just like [his] dad” because “it seems like a lot of fun.”

Maybe one day we’ll see young Griffin McIntyre burning it up on the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom floor!

He also said of the NKOTB fans, “It’s not as crazy as it was when they were young, but the concerts are just so amazing and their fans are always screaming and singing the songs, so it’s a lot of fun.”

As far as what’s on McIntyre’s iPod, he said that he loves pop and musical theatre.

“I loved ‘Hamilton’ for a while, some ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ … a lot of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes,” revealed the 13-year-old.

He also said that he did need some help with the accent. The show is set in Music City — Nashville, Tennessee — so everyone has a southern accent.

“When I first got the part, I wasn’t very familiar with the accent, but obviously I had to practice over and over again. There’s a dialect coach on the show, so they help you with the accent,” said McIntyre, who was born in Los Angeles and now resides in New York.

“Country Comfort” is on Netflix now. “Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

READ NEXT: Find Out Which DWTS Pro The Judges Couldn’t Stand