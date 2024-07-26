DWTS Alum Marries Again Year After Wife’s Death

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is a married man again, 1 1/2 years after the death of his wife. DWTS season 27 alum John Schneider wed Dee Dee Sorvino, the widow of actor Paul Sorvino.

John Schneider & Dee Dee Sorvino Wed in Las Vegas, Nevada

John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino lost spouses in recent years. They just tied the knot https://t.co/KN32gAiviE — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 24, 2024

On July 25, ET Online shared that Schneider and Dee Dee got married on July 23.

In a press release given to the media outlet, the couple gushed, “Just when we thought our happiest days were forever behind us … WE HAPPENED.”

The newlyweds tied the knot at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their nuptials took place in a white convertible that singer Usher previously owned.

According to People, the couple will celebrate their nuptials at The Hollywood Museum, where they first met in person, on August 1.

The Hastings Tribune noted the wedding was a “surprise” according to the press release from the couple’s publicist, Roger Neal.

Schneider first revealed his relationship with Dee Dee and opened up about finding love again during the May 29 episode of the “Grace Begins” podcast. He noted, “God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained, “I was ready to give it up, all of it up — everything,” before meeting Dee Dee. “Just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive,” he met her.

He said he felt meeting her when he did, “Truly… was a miracle.”

The DWTS Alum’s Previous Wife Died in February 2023

Schneider, 64, lost his previous wife, Alicia Allain, in February 2023. Allain, who was 53, had breast cancer. Schneider and Allain wed in 2019.

After Allain’s death, Schneider posted about the loss on Instagram. “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum asked that his social media followers respect the family’s privacy and not ask any questions. Schneider also wrote, “Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

In a Facebook post, Schneider acknowledged, “This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word.”

“Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe. Pain is too small a word,” he explained.

Schneider’s marriage to Dee Dee is his fourth. Allain was his third wife. He was married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986. ET Online also noted from 1993 to 2019 he was married to Elly Castle.

Dee Dee Sorvino’s Husband Died in July 2022

As ET Online noted, Paul Sorvino died in July 2022 at the age of 83. Dee Dee and Paul married in 2o14. Fans may recall he was the father of season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Mira Sorvino, as well.

After Paul’s death, Dee Dee expressed her sorrow in a press release. She shared, “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life.”

On July 25, two days after marrying Schneider, Dee Dee posted a tribute to Paul on Instagram. She noted it was the second anniversary of Paul’s death. “It’s a bittersweet day,” she wrote.

She continued, “Not a day goes by when I don’t think of Paul and miss him. He was such a sweet soul and one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth.”

Dee Dee added, “The love for Paul will never go away & I thank him for bringing me John.”