DWTS Alum Shares Heartbreaking Posts Following Wife’s Death

Former season 27 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor John Schneider has returned to social media following the death of his wife, Alicia Allain.

Allain died on February 21, 2023, following a battle with breast cancer, though her official cause of death has not been reported. Schneider confirmed his wife’s death on social media and posted an update days later.

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard ot [sic] said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now,” he captioned a Facebook post. “Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together.

I miss her more than any words could possibly describe,” he added.

On February 26, 2023, Schneider shared another photo of him and Allain, this time of the two sharing a kiss. “I simply have no words but… I miss you desperately Mrs. Schneider,” he captioned the Facebook photo. Schneider and Allain wed in 2019. He was previously married to Tawny Little in the 80s and Elly Castle from 1993 through 2019.

Allain was 53-years-old.

John Schneider Has Received a Great Deal of Support From Fans After Sharing Some Memories He Has With His Wife

On February 27, 2023, Schneider shared another picture of his wife on his Facebook wall.

“6 days since my world changed forever,” he wrote. “This is one of my favorite pictures. For me it says it all. My Smile was taking a rare rocking chair break on our back porch in the middle of running “Bo’s Extravaganza” (Kid Rock year I believe) and loving every minute of it. Walkie-talkie, high heels rocking her cut off shorts and, of course, Louisiana mud,” he added. He went on to recall some of the small, private jokes the two had shared over the past few years.

Fans took to the comments section to offer their condolences to Schneider.

“It hurts my heart to see others lose their soul supporter… I lost my “Smile” 10 yrs ago this year and though I miss him every day, his smile still shows up to me in so many others when I least expect it… I’m so sorry John for your loss,” one person wrote.

“Never stop sharing your wonderful memories of Your Smile and she will be with you all your days on this earth. Until you meet again, stay strong as Alicia would want you to. So very sorry for your and everyone who loved her loss. Prayers,” someone else added.

Allain had worked as a film producer, and has more than a dozen credits to her name on IMDb. According to her obituary, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ann Dollard, her parents, Michael and Linda Marino Allain, and her brother, Brandy Michael Allain, in addition to her husband,

Alicia Allain Was Diagnosed With Stage IV Breast Cancer in 2020

Allain was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. “This past Memorial Day I was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer,” she said in an interview with Fox & Friends. “I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take. I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime,” she continued.

According to WebMD, patients with advanced stages of metastatic breast cancer that are HER2- negative have a lower survival rate over the course of five years. The type of treatment a patient chooses and how the body responds also plays a role in survival rates.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did,” Schneider captioned an Instagram post on February 22, 2023.

