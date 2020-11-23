Contestant ‘Cried for Hours’ After Getting Eliminated on DWTS

After he was sent home last week, professional Olympic skater Johnny Weir told ET Online, “I feel horrific. I gave everything that I had for this competition and I have no regrets at all about the performances that we gave. At the end of the day, it does come down to your scores from the judges as well as how the public sees you and if they choose to vote for you. Honestly, I would 100 times choose to be myself over being popular, and I think that that is a strong message that we have shown this whole competition.”

He said that he had been “crying for hours” after receiving his salsa scores. He added, “I knew I was done as soon as we finished the salsa. I’m an athlete and very human and when you know you’ve lost, it’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Johnny and his partner, Britt Stewart, averaged a 25.1 out of 30 points over the course of the season. Their scores were:

Week 1 – 18/30

Week 2 – 18/30

Week 3 – 24/30

Week 4 – 24/30

Week 5 – 29/30

Week 6 – 22/30

Week 7 – 27/30

Week 8 – 27/30

Week 9 – 30/30

Week 10 – 27/30… 30/30

While Johnny and Britt were able to nab a few perfect scores, it ultimately was not enough to advance them to the finals.

Britt, however, expressed her gratitude and love for her partner to AE Online, stating, “I could not have asked for someone better for my first season, but honestly, just in general. Johnny has brought so much amazing light to my life for these last couple months and I’m so proud of our journey,” she said. “I think we represent a minority that people can see. We represent a representation, and we really broke boundaries in this competition. And sometimes when you break boundaries and you push the limits, sometimes it’s a little bit of a rough change sometimes and not everybody wants to see it. I completely agree that I would much rather be my authentic self with you than be popular.”

Some Fans Are Boycotting the Finals

After Weir was eliminated, a number of fans “went off” on Twitter stating that it wasn’t Weir or even Jackson’s time to go home, according to Good Housekeeping.

Good Housekeeping wrote, “To say Dancing With the Stars fans are unhappy with Monday’s double-elimination show is a giant understatement. After seeing the results of the semifinal round, viewers were downright outraged that Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, along with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten were sent home. Although host Tyra Banks warned fans at the beginning of the show that two couples would be sent packing this week, viewers were shocked with the outcome once the votes were counted.”

As a separate article by the outlet pointed out, fans are now threatening to boycott the season finale of DWTS, stating that it had turned into a “popularity contest” instead of a dancing competition.

nahhh next week we should all boycott the show and not watch it just because they kept nelly and eliminated skai. literally so unfair and julianne was right, it is a popularity contest at this point. #DWTS — ariana espinosa (@arianaespinos19) November 17, 2020

Only four dance teams remain, and they are Nelly and Daniella, Nev and Jenna, Kaitlyn and Artem, and Justina and Sasha.

The season finale will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending