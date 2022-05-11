‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum To Host International Competition Show

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Johnny Weir is set to host the next iteration of Eurovision Song Contest after being a fan of the competition for years.

The announcement came during the season finale of the first season of “American Song Contest,” which aired on NBC. According to CNN, the former Olympic figure skater will be hosting the semi-finals and the finale of the competition.

The show is set to stream on Peacock in the United States.

“This contest has inspired me for many years,” he told the outlet. “I’ve actually taken some of the songs and performed them on the ice.”

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual live music event organized by the European Broadcasting Union. Each of the members of the broadcasters are able to send a new song to represent their nation, which is then performed on the show. People who watch vote for their favorites, and there’s also a panel of judges. The 2022 competition takes place in Italy, according to The Wrap.

Weir is only hosting and commentating on the US broadcast of the show. The European version is hosted by a number of stars including Allesandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika, per Eurovision.

Weir Says He Knows People Might Think It’s ‘Weird’

When talking to CNN, Weir said that he knows some people might think it’s strange that a former Olympic skater would be hosting a songwriting competition.

“I know for some people might be a strange leap to put a figure skating commentator on the Eurovision song contest, but this is absolutely easy peasy, organic,” he told CNN. “I’m such a huge fan that I’m just going to be queening out the whole time with everybody else at home.”

The show has featured winners like Celine Dion and ABBA in the past.

The Show Will Stream Live & On-Demand

According to Deadline, Eurovision Song Contest will be on Peacock both live and on-demand for viewers. The semi-finals of the competition aired on Tuesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET and it will continue on Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

The finale will take place on Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. ET.

Weir shared a video where he received the call that he’d be hosting the show.

“9.May.2022 This is the moment I found out I’d be hosting the American coverage of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on @peacocktv! I am a long-time fan of this incredible spectacle and can’t wait for the contest to begin! Join us this Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for LIVE coverage on Peacock at 3 Eastern, 12 pacific. 🤍 #eurovision #eurovision2022,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the video, which culminated with him running around his house and celebrating with his dog.

He was congratulated by his former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Britt Stewart.

“Yesssssss DOODLE! Also, I will be giving you a breakdown of all the magical, ‘Johnny’ moments that make this video so special later. There are to many to type out….. ‘Why are you filming me?’ 😂❤️🙌🏾,” she wrote in the comment section.

He was also congratulated by “Dancing With the Stars” winner Daniella Karagach, who commented, “Amazing!!!!!!! Congrats!!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Excited After DWTS Pro Witney Carson Posts Dancing Video