DWTS Runner-Up & Girlfriend Split Months After Confirming Romance

It’s official. Pop star, influencer, and “Dancing With the Stars” alum JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, have called it quits just a few months after originally confirming their breakup.

In a TikTok video posted by Cyrus on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Siwa hands her a present and says, “That’s my sorry for breaking up with you present.”

In the comments, Cyrus confirmed the split and revealed the reason why the two influencers decided to call it quits when fans asked why they decided to break up.

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” she wrote. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

Siwa wrote on her Instagram Stories that the trip was still the “best trip of my entire life.”

The Couple Went Public on TikTok in August

The couple first sparked rumors of a romantic connection when they went viral on TikTok mouthing the words to a voiceover featuring the voices of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

“We’re friends,” Siwa lip-synced in the video. Cyrus then lip-synced, “purely platonic,” and they both laughed.

In October 2022, Cyrus officially confirmed the romance in a YouTube video and Siwa confirmed it in an Instagram post.

“We’re girlfriends now,” Cyrus said in the video. “I’m so happy you said yes. I knew you weren’t gonna say no, I was just nervous.”

Siwa replied, “I’d be insane if I said no, you’re the best girlfriend in the world.”

Siwa posted a video on November 3 confirming the couple’s one-month anniversary was celebrated with a picnic on the beach.

Siwa Is Mourning the Loss of a Friend and Mentor

Siwa was a judge on the most recent season of “So You Think You Can Dance” alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, as was first reported by TMZ.

Siwa took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her relationship with Boss.

“My heart is beyond broken,” she wrote. “twitch was a best friend and mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time working together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life. Someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned into one of my best friends. Twitch always had the best advice.”

She went on to thank him for sharing his gifts with the world.

“Forever the worlds dance dad. Love you brother,” she wrote.

The DJ and dancer worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 until 2022 and was married to ex-“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker. The couple had three children: daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and their son, Maddox, 6.

The 34-year-old professional dancer told People that she is proud that her husband left a legacy but will miss him.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to the outlet. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”