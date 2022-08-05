‘Dancing With the Stars’ Runner-Up Blasted by Fans

“Dancing With the Stars” runner-up JoJo Siwa is facing some backlash for fans about a comment she made regarding the word “lesbian.”

In an interview with Yahoo Life, Siwa explained why she doesn’t like the word lesbian, though that is how she identifies.

“I don’t like the word itself,” she said at the time. “It’s just like, lesbian, it’s just like a lot. But at the end of the day, that’s what I am.”

Siwa compared her view of the word to the same way some people view the word “moist.”

Fans Slammed Siwa on Twitter

@itsjojosiwa Replying to @🌈Liz🌈 my sexuality nor ANYONES is a dirty word ❤️🏳️‍🌈 ♬ Born This Way – Lady Gaga

Fans were disappointed with Siwa after her comments.

“JoJo siwa telling the millions of underage girls who look up to her that she feels disgusted by the word ‘lesbian’ is really annoying,” one tweet reads.

Another person wrote, “Really though idk what jojo siwa has going on bc I’m not afraid to say that i identify as a lesbian and also lesbian is genuinely just a pretty word.”

Many called out Siwa because of her majority young, female audience.

“seeing all the jojo siwa situation with the word lesbian really triggered me,” another tweet reads. “she has a big a** audience and what she says makes a huge impact on her viewers. now, anyone has the right to do what they please, if joj doesn’t want to call herself a lesbian, that’s okay, idc…”

They added, “but she disrespected a whole group of people, calling what we are ‘disgusting’: ‘lesbian is like the word most’. what does it even mean? and why would you ever say that? i am TIRED of seeing this sh**.”

Others wished Siwa would have been more precise in her language.

“If you feel like queer or gay is a better describer for you than lesbian then I don’t see a problem as long as you don’t go after the word lesbian like jojo siwa or those idiots in her tiktok comments did,” one tweet about the situation reads.

Another person wrote, “Hey just a quick reminder for Jojo Siwa and all the other young queer people out there. Lesbian isn’t a dirty word. It’s an identity that millions of women are.”

“I understand jojo siwa not liking the word lesbian because telling people irl that I’m a lesbian is terrifying but she doesn’t have to call it a disgusting word,” another person wrote.

Siwa Responded Following Backlash

Siwa took to TikTok to address the backlash of people saying that she said “lesbian” was a dirty word.

“It is not a bad word, it is not a slur, and it especially is not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means,” Siwa said in her TikTok video. “I don’t hate the word lesbian, I just – whenever somebody talks to me about my sexuality, I just say that I’m gay. It’s not the word that flows off the tongue for me if that makes sense.”

