DWTS Fans Claim Show Is ‘Phony,’ ‘Rigged’ After Queen Night Bottom 2

Some viewers of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” think that the bottom two that was announced on the episode that aired on Monday, November 1, 2021, was not actually the bottom two when calculated and that the show is “phony.”

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson have been consistently called the front-runners of season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Not only did the duo make history by being the first same-sex couple on the show, but Siwa is also a talented dancer, and they have received two perfect scores from the judges this season.

That being said, the scores from the judges aren’t all that goes into the bottom two determination. The votes from viewers are also calculated, which apparently landed Siwa and Johnson in the bottom two alongside The Miz and Witney Carson.

They were ultimately saved by the judges, but viewers think something else may have been going on behind the scenes because they have a hard time believing Siwa was actually in the bottom two after the calculations, which are not made public.

With where they were at on the leaderboard in the number two slot, Siwa and Johnson had to receive fewer public votes than every single couple other than Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Fans Are Suspicious After Siwa Ended Up In The Bottom Two

there’s no way jojo and jenna were in the bottom two this week…. i’m storming the abc control room at dawn i’m mad — steph 🤠🎃🦂 (@stephvnie_) November 2, 2021

After the bottom two was announced on November 1, 2021, fans took to Twitter to talk about the results.

“This is soooo phony! JoJo is in the bottom two,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “LOL THIS SHOW IS RIGGED!! PRODUCERS SAID ‘put JoJo and the Miz on bottom two and eliminate the miz’ he deserved to stay a little longer FOR SURE!”

Some were concerned because they don’t believe that Olivia Jade should be getting enough votes to escape the bottom two, though the fact that Olivia Jade had a 42 out of 40 from the judges, three more points than the next highest dancer, likely also played into the bottom two.

“I just want to know… who is actually voting for Olivia for JoJo and The Miz to be bottom two???? This show is rigged in her favor,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Like I’m supposed to believe that JoJo and Miz were bottom two? They have the biggest fan bases compared to aunt Becky junior.”

Some believe the bottom two position was because producers wanted to be able to give Siwa a certain edit going into a double-elimination episode. Usually, when a contestant is in the bottom two but saved, they receive higher votes the following week because fans are aware that their favorite isn’t safe.

It is illegal for a reality show to be rigged in the way some fans are insinuating, according to Chapman Law Review, so that is likely not what is happening.

The Miz Says Siwa Was the Only Person He Did Not Want to Go Against

In a post following his “Dancing With the Stars” exit, The Miz said that Siwa was the only competitor he was anxious about going against in the bottom two. It was pretty close to a sure-thing that the four judges would save Siwa if she were in the bottom two because of her consistently high scores, and the other contestants are aware of that fact.

“The ONE person I didn’t want to be up against in the bottom two and it had to be @itsjojosiwa!” he wrote on Instagram. “Regardless of last nights outcome, I had fun. The entire season I had fun because @dancingabc is fun. Was it hard? Yes. But fun.”

He went on to thank every cast and crew member of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 for what he called a fun experience.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

