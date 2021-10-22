JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Break Up Amid ‘DWTS’ & Jenna Johnson Friendship: Reports

JoJo Siwa is a front-runner on season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where she’s partnered with professional dancer Jenna Johnson in the first same-sex couple in the history of the show.

Siwa has been concentrating on learning dances for the show each week and cultivating a friendship with her partner. Now, reports have surfaced that Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, have broken up because of her time spent on the show.

A source told Us Weekly that “JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some [‘Dancing With the Stars’] cast are aware about the breakup.”

Siwa Has Been Concentrating on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

According to the source talking to Us Weekly, Siwa has been concentrating on “Dancing With the Stars” since her breakup.

“Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split,” the source said. “JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling ‘DWTS’ very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to down her fans.”

According to the outlet, Siwa has also become close with Jenna Johnson during her time on the show.

“Jenna’s like a big sister to [JoJo],” the source shared, but added that Johnson did not have anything to do with the breakup.

The Sun previously reported that Prew was “jealous” of Siwa’s relationship with Johnson.

Siwa Has Been Positive When Posting About ‘DWTS’

After the performance from Grease night on “Dancing With the Stars,” Siwa took to Instagram to celebrate her first perfect score on the show, which also happened to be the first perfect score of the season.

“To be a part of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is something that I’ve always dreamed of… and now…. this is my reality!!!!” she wrote on Instagram on October 19, 2021. “I’m SO so so appreciative for @jennajohnson for not only being the best mentor/pro for the last 7 weeks but also being the best friend.”

She continued, hinting at issues in her personal life.

“I’ve been through thick and thicker in the last few weeks and she’s been there for me every second that I need her to be,” she wrote. “This show would not be the same with anyone else! Tonight we shared the story of OUR friendship that we’ve gained over the last few weeks and I couldn’t be happier.”

After achieving the perfect score, Siwa shared that she had put in a lot of work to achieve that throughout the week, according to ET Online.

“I think we put in so much work this week, and this number, oddly enough, has been the most challenging for me,” Siwa shared. “So, to see it be perfect on stage, it just shows that hard work, believing in yourself, and trusting the people that you’re doing things with really pays off.”

Johnson said she had to step it up because she’d gotten some less-than-perfect feedback the week before.

“Last week, Carrie Ann told us that we played it a little bit safe, and those words just, like, burned my soul,” Johnson told ET. “So I came in on Wednesday swinging with this foxtrot choreography.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Criticize Show For Season 30 Format, Theme Nights