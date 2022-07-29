DWTS Runner-Up Reveals ‘Rough Experience’ She Had With Another ’Dancing’ Alum

JoJo Siwa opened up about her controverisal TikTok video that threw a fellow former child star under the bus.

In July 2022, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 runner-up posted a TikTok trend in which she flashed quick photos of her favorite and least favorite celebs. In a video shared on the video platform, Siwa posed in a bikini as she held up her phone and announced, “Pool day = exposed hahahaha.” In the viral video, which has exceeded 23 million views, the former “Dance Moms” star then proceeded to flash a series of pics of celebrities, one of them captioned, “Rudest Celebrity I’ve Met.”

According to Just Jared, Siwa named Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest” celebrity she’s met. Bure is best known for her long stint on “Full House,” and she competed on DWTS season 18 with pro partner Mark Ballas.

In her video, Siwa did not elaborate on why she felt Bure was rude. In 2019, the two were both guests for an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” per IMDb.

JoJo Siwa Opened Up About Her ‘Rough’ Experience With Candace Cameron Bure

In an interview with Page Six, Siwa explained her beef with Bure and downplayed any real drama between the two.

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” the teen pop star explained to the outlet. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her. ”

“I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” Siwa added. “It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me.”

Candace Cameron Bure Said She was ‘Shocked’ By JoJo Siwa’s TikTok Video

Bure wasted no time in giving her side of the story, while also offering an apology to Siwa. In a video shared on her Instagram page, the mom of three admitted she was “shocked” to find out that Siwa named her the “rudest” celebrity ever.

“I want to talk about the JoJo situation,” Bure told her fans in the video message. “Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok…I had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend. My publicist contacted her manager and I DM’d her because I didn’t know what happened. So I was finally able to talk to JoJo… I called her.”

Bure said she told Siwa that thought they had a “great” time when they met on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” but then Siwa revealed they actually met once before under less pleasant circumstances.

“She said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'” Bure revealed, adding that Siwa assured her, she wasn’t “even mean” and that she gets it now that she’s an adult.

Bure said she felt “crummy” for breaking Siwa’s 11-year-old heart and she apologized to her for the incident while noting that she almost always says “yes” to fan requests for photos.

“I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage,” Bure added, before assuring fans that “all is good on the JoJo front” now.

