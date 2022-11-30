DWTS Finalist Hosting Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that “Dancing With the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa is hosting the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmys along with actor and comedian Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”).

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Siwa is ‘Honored’ to be Tapped as Host for the First Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

In a press release, NATAS announced that Emmy nominee Jack McBrayer and Emmy nominee JoJo Siwa are hosting the first annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards (CAFE) the weekend of December 10 and 11.

Siwa is hosting the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Saturday, December 10, and McBrayer is hosting the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, December 11. Both ceremonies are being held at the Wilshier Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Siwa, who is nominated for two CAFE Awards, said in a statement that she is “honored” to be chosen as the host for the Creative Arts ceremony.

“I am honored to be hosting the very first Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, and to be a nominee in both outstanding choreography and outstanding music direction and composition for a live action program,” said Siwa. “It’s sure to be a fun-filled evening with my girl group, XOMG POP! kicking off the night with what will be a great performance!”

“I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children’s & Family genre,” added McBrayer. “It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize the fastest-growing genre in television by launching the Children’s & Family Emmys with such cultural powerhouses as Jack McBrayer and JoJo Siwa,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS, in a statement. “Their undeniable energy and enthusiasm perfectly capture the tone which will set this ceremony and competition apart for years to come.”

As she said, Siwa is nominated for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program for her work on the Paramount Plus show “The J Team,” and for Outstanding Choreography for her work on the Peacock show “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution,” which is also the show that produced her girl group XOMG POP!.

Siwa finished runner-up on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alongside her partner Jenna Johnson. The two were the first same-sex pair to grace the dancing competition series.

The Children’s & Family Emmys Are a New Awards Show

Twenty-twenty-two is the first year that the Emmy organization launched a standalone expansion awards show since the Sports Emmys and News & Documentary Emmys were launched in 1979. Prior to having its own awards ceremony, the Children & Family categories were included in the Daytime Emmy Awards.

According to the CAFE Awards site, Children and Family content is “the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years.”

When the inaugural nominations were announced, Netflix led all organizations with 85 nominations, followed by the Disney/Disney Plus organization with 78, according to the NATAS press release.

It does not sound like the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards will be televised, but there may be a stream online. We will update this post with that information when we have it.