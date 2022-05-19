JoJo Siwa Shares Special Purchase Following Her History-Making Time on DWTS

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist has made a purchase that will remind her of her time on the show.

During a recent trip to Disneyland, JoJo Siwa shared a photo of a ring that she bought for herself. She shared a photo of the new piece of jewelry on her Instagram Stories. The silver ring is Cinderella’s carriage and features a greenish blue gem in the center.

In Siwa’s photo, she wore the ring on her index finger.

“Got this in honor of…” she wrote on the pic. In the very next slide, she shared a photo from the Cinderella themed dance that she did with Jenna Johnson on season 30. The two women performed the routine during Disney Night.

Siwa & Johnson Performed a Viennese Waltz to ‘A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes’

Siwa took on the role of Prince Charming while Johnson did her very best Cinderella impression for one of the most talked about dances of the season.

The partners received the very first 9s of the season from the judges, scoring a 35 out of 40 for their performance, according to Just Jared.

“You just showed the whole world that girls can do anything guys can do, and sometimes maybe even better,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Siwa after the dance was complete.

“You were so beautiful, so elegant,” judge Derek Hough added.

At the end of the night, it was clear that Siwa was extremely proud of her performance — and with the purchase of her new ring, it seems like the dance really stuck with her all these months later.

Siwa and Johnson were the first female-female couple on the dancing competition show, and finished the season in second place. The Mirror Ball Trophy was awarded to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Siwa Had Never Seen ‘Cinderella’ Before Going on DWTS

Ahead of Disney night, both Siwa and Johnson expressed their excitement for what was to come.

“Ours is a classic through and through. It’s a timeless hero in a sense I guess. We’re Cinderella. We’re going to be inspired by Cinderella,” Johnson said in an interview with The Buzz.

It was during this interview that Siwa made a confession.

“I’ve actually not broken this to you yet, but I’ve never watched Cinderella,” she said. Johnson looked at her in complete shock. She said that she was going to have Siwa watch the “animated one and the most recent one, too.”

Prior to their performance, Siwa talked about her decision to be so vulnerable on the show.

“I’m an open book. There’s nothing you can ask me that will scare me, there’s nothing that you can ask me that I won’t want to answer because I like to learn by other people, so I know there’s other people that would like to learn by me. I think being honest, being open, and being a good human is what matters and what’s important,” she told The Buzz.

