Talk Show Host Says She Doesn’t ‘Believe’ DWTS Alum Is Gay

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is responding after she was called out by a talk show host.

On April 4, 2023, Candace Owens shared a video on Twitter — a clip from her show on the “Daily Wire” — in which she questioned JoJo Siwa’s sexuality.

“I don’t believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she’s desperate for attention,” Owens said. She went on to share the TikTok that Siwa posted about her “gay awakening,” in which Siwa said that there were three things in particular that made her realize that she was gay.

The first, was Demi Lovato’s song “Cool for the Summer.” The second, was Jenna Dewan’s “Magic Mike” performance on “Lip Sync Battle.” And the third was a date with a guy who wanted to have sex with her and she was totally not into it.

“One plus one plus one must equal ‘I’m a lesbo,'” Owens said in the clip. “It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. It’s very clear to me she did that video for attention. She got attention because it’s a great way to find a community of victims,” she continued.

JoJo Siwa Told Candace Owens to ‘F*** Off’

JoJo Siwa, 19, came out publicly in 2021, telling the world that she identifies as pansexual. Siwa spoke with People magazine in April 2021; at the time, she was dating Kylie Prew.

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual. But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool,” she told the outlet.

“I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human,” she added.

Now, two years later, Siwa got word of Owens’ Twitter post — and she posted a response.

“I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f*** off,” Siwa wrote.

Fans Reacted to Both Candace Owens & JoJo Siwa’s Posts

The reactions to Owen’s Twitter clip and to Siwa’s response were varied. Some people agreed with Owens while others showed their support for Siwa.

“Get ’em JoJo! We love you!!! I’m over here 25 years old and you’re still one of my best role models! Keep being you, you’re amazing at it!” one Twitter user commented on Siwa’s response to Owens’ video.

“The real question is WHY do you care? @RealCandaceO You dedicate a segment of your show about someone’s else’s sexuality. Seems like YOU need the attention,” another comment read.

The majority of Twitter users criticized Owen for her take — and for speaking out about another person’s sexuality. However, there were some social media users that agreed with her.

“YES!!! She absolutely is! I’ve been saying this from the second she pretended to come out. She’s the Anne Heche of this generation,” someone said.

