‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Scores New Docuseries

“Dancing With the Stars” finalist and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge JoJo Siwa has a new show coming out.

Facebook Watch greenlit the docuseries-format show called “JoJo Goes,” which is set to star Siwa. During the show, she and her celebrity friends will do things that she “always wanted to experience but never got the chance,” the network told Heavy.

The show will premiere on Facebook Watch and it will be available on their new service to watch with friends called “Watch Together,” which is available via Messenger and Instagram video calls.

Siwa Says The Show Will Be ‘Crazy Fun

In the press release received by Heavy, Siwa announced that she will be partnering with Facebook and is excited for her adventures.

“I’m so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for ‘JoJo Goes!'” Siwa said. “I will be going on some crazy fun adventures and I can’t wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends! Make sure to check it out.”

The show will be produced by B17 Entertainment and is executive produced by JoJo Siwa, Jessalyn Siwa, Caryn Sterling, Rhett Bachner, Brian Meagher, Aliyah Silverstein, and Melissa Bidwell.

“JoJo Siwa’s boundless positivity and message of self-love have made her an inspiration to millions who have watched her grow up on stage, tv, and online,” Silverstein, who is the SVP of Current Programming at B17 Entertainment, shared. “This series takes fans along for the ride as soon-to-be 19-year-old JoJo explores all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven’t fit into her daily life as a super celebrity. It’s an entirely new side of JoJo that we are excited to share.”

Siwa is currently filming season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” which is airing on FOX.

“I am so grateful to be a part of @DANCEonFOX and I cannot wait for you all to see the INSANE TALENT that hits the stage and this show!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Siwa Reconciled With Her First Girlfriend

Siwa is once again dating her first girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The star confirmed on May 5, 2022 that the two were back together.

She posted photos of the couple together at Disney World alongside the caption, “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back….”

Weeks ago, there were rumors that the couple were back together, and Siwa confirmed in early May that she was dating someone.

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” Siwa told Extra, adding that it was a long-distance relationship.

“She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like… I felt for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” she concluded.

Siwa celebrated her 19th birthday on May 19, 2022. She marked the date with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Could Return to ABC in Fall 2022