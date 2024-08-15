DWTS Finalist Goes Public With New Romance

oSeason 30 “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up JoJo Siwa has gone public with her new relationship. The TikTok star is dating “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Dakayla Wilson.

Siwa shared the news on her Instagram Stories on August 14. She uploaded a video of her and Wilson standing next to one another during a dance class.

“So, I have a girlfriend,” Wilson says, and the girls in the class started screaming and jumping up and down. Wilson was the runner-up to season 18 winner Anthony Curly on SYTYCD.

“Cat’s out of the bag,” Siwa captioned the video, in which Wilson jumps on her and the two embrace. In another post, the two held hands while out on an apparent date.

“Perfect day,” Siwa captioned that post.

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

Fans Reacted to JoJo Siwa’s Girlfriend News on Social Media

Shortly after Siwa and Wilson went public, a fan account shared some still shots from their video. Other fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the new relationship.

‘I’m happy for them and I’m glad that their happy being with each other,” read the caption of the fan account’s post, which Siwa shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Love that they are sharing this with us,” one person wrote.

“Cute photo of both of ya’ll,” another comment read.

“Jojo I beg! If you want this one to last. No more Disneyland. Take this girlfriend somewhere else,” a third social media user added.

JoJo Siwa Admitted to Being Scared to Find Love Again

A few of Siwa’s recent relationships have been in the public eye. She previously dated Kylie Prew and Avery Cyrus.

In an April 2024 interview, the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge admitted that one of her past romances made her “scared” of love.

“I have been really, really done bad in the love department, really bad. And I’m very scared of it now and I realize that,” Siwa said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I just, like, I can’t, like I can’t, I can’t find it again,” she said about getting into another serious relationship.

Siwa went on to talk about “trauma” that she’d been dealing with from a past relationship and how it has affected her. She didn’t specify which person she was referring to.

“My last relationship was very public by both of our choice. Our getting together was very public,

our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously, but I had to have my security team handle it,” Siwa said on the podcast.

“And I found out that it was her that I cannot give, I can’t, I can’t, it’s like it built a trauma that I didn’t even know I have until now I’m like, oh, that’s why you can’t talk to a girl is because of that,” she added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Are Convinced a Popular Pro Is Returning for Season 33 After Hiatus