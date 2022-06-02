DWTS Finalist Shuts Down Critics Amid SYTYCD Shake Up

“Dancing With the Stars” finalist and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge JoJo Siwa is hitting back at the haters after her costar, “Glee” star and now-former “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Matthew Morrison, was let go from the show.

“Dammit,” one person tweeted. “I saw the headline ‘Judge Leaves #sytycd’ and got all excited. Yes! @itsjojosiwa was out! But, nope. It was Matthew Morrison. Dammit! I thought he brought the broadway perspective to the show. Maybe not an expert on dance, but on showmanship. Still won’t watch.”

Siwa retweeted the tweet with the comment, “literally why tweet this?”

Siwa Shared Her Dance Credentials

18 Years of Dance Knowledge 4 Major dance TV shows I’ve hired over 1000 dancers 16 Dance music videos If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) May 31, 2022

In response to the tweet, Siwa shared her dance credentials.

“18 years of Dance Knowledge,” she wrote. “4 Major dance TV shows. I’ve hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos. If you don’t like me that’s okay… but if you think I don’t know about dance ya just sound silly.”

In 2021, Siwa made history on “Dancing With the Stars” as part of the first same-sex partnership alongside professional dancer Jenna Johnson. She ultimately came in second place, finishing behind NBA star Iman Shumpert, who also made history as the first NBA player to win the show.

According to People, Morrison was fired as a judge on the show after he allegedly had an “inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.” A source told the outlet that he and the contestant “didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media.”

Morrison has said he left because he did not follow “competition production protocols.”

Siwa Is Starring In a Docuseries

Siwa is going to be part of a new Facebook Watch docuseries called “JoJo Goes.” During the show, she and her celebrity friends will do things that she “always wanted to experience but never got the chance,” the network told Heavy.

The show will premiere on Facebook Watch and it will be available on their new service to watch with friends called “Watch Together,” which is available via Messenger and Instagram video calls.

In the press release received by Heavy, Siwa announced that she will be partnering with Facebook and is excited for her adventures.

“I’m so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for ‘JoJo Goes!’” Siwa said. “I will be going on some crazy fun adventures and I can’t wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends! Make sure to check it out.”

The show will be produced by B17 Entertainment and is executive produced by JoJo Siwa, Jessalyn Siwa, Caryn Sterling, Rhett Bachner, Brian Meagher, Aliyah Silverstein, and Melissa Bidwell.

“JoJo Siwa’s boundless positivity and message of self-love have made her an inspiration to millions who have watched her grow up on stage, tv, and online,” Silverstein, who is the SVP of Current Programming at B17 Entertainment, shared. “This series takes fans along for the ride as soon-to-be 19-year-old JoJo explores all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven’t fit into her daily life as a super celebrity. It’s an entirely new side of JoJo that we are excited to share.”

Siwa is currently filming season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” which is airing on FOX.

