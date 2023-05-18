DWTS Runner-Up Reveals Scary Home Robbery: ‘Hug Your People Extra Tight’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up shared upsetting news with fans in a recent social media post. JoJo Siwa, who landed in second place with partner Jenna Johnson during season 30 of “DWTS,” was left rattled after an incident that took place recently at her home.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Siwa’s Home Was Burglarized

Play

Social media star JoJo Siwa's home burglarized Social media star JoJo Siwa's house in Tarzana was reportedly burglarized early Monday morning. 2023-05-16T16:29:52Z

TMZ reported on May 16 that police were called to the home in the early morning hours. The alarm company contacted the authorities to report a break-in at the Siwa family home and police arrived at 2:40 a.m. The property was thoroughly searched, inside and out, but the suspects had already disappeared. So far, they have not been identified.

Siwa shared security footage of the incident on her social media pages, noting it was “terrifying.” The brief snippets of video footage she shared showed two people on the stairs of the family’s Tarzana, California home. Both wore hoodies and masks, as well as gloves, and were unidentifiable. The video also showed both suspects leaving via the front door of the home, which was found open when police arrived. “This makes me sick to watch,” Siwa said as she shared the details, noted ET Online. The former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer also admitted, “It was a REALLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD.”

Siwa’s Family & Pets Were Unharmed

Luckily, according to KCAL News, nobody was home at Siwa’s house at the time at the burglary, and the “Dancing with the Stars” alum was apparently out of town. Siwa confirmed her family, and dogs, were safe, although she added the home did sustain some damage. Some property was stolen during the robbery, but specifics regarding what the items were and their value has not been detailed.

As the site Dirt detailed, the Siwa family’s home is a 6,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home, which is located in the Tarzana community within San Fernando Valley, California. The family bought the half-acre property for $3.5 million and it includes plenty of high-end amenities. The Daily Mail shared that per previous YouTube videos shared by Siwa, she added a basketball court and in-home 7-Eleven after moving into the home. However, she has since toned things down somewhat, she told People in June 2022. “We did take it down a couple notches… When I stopped filming in the house every day, it was really weird for me to come into the house, and it felt like work,” Siwa explained. “So I told my family, ‘Let’s change the house to a nice, pretty, calm, serene house.'” According to Fancy Pants Homes, the place was custom-built in 2019. A much smaller home had been on the lot previously.

The home invasion came just a couple of weeks after Siwa faced another difficult situation in her personal life. Just a couple of months after adding a new puppy to the household, he was killed after being attacked by a coyote. She shared her heartbreak on social media, and now the burglary at her home added another reason for her to feel grateful and reflective. As Siwa shared details on the home burglary with fans, she noted that the fact nobody was hurt and her loved ones were safe was the “Most important thing to me.” The “Dancing with the Stars” dancer added, “Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight. Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen.”