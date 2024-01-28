Fans Left Unhappy After DWTS Alum Tapped to Take Over Judging Gig

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has inked a deal to appear as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

On January 26, 2024, Fox issued a press release announcing that JoJo Siwa will be part of the season 18 judges’ panel, effectively replacing Nigel Lythgoe.

“This season will also debut new storytelling elements to further capture the authentic ups and downs experienced by professional dancers. For the first time ever, in addition to the big spectacle dance numbers that ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ has long been famous for, viewers will get a documentary-style inside look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys, including the daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes and more,” the presser reads, in part.

Lythgoe parted ways with the reality dance competition show in early 2024 after Paula Abdul filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have informed the producers of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series. I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation,” Lythgoe said in a statement.

Season 18 kicks off on March 4, 2024, on Fox.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the News That JoJo Siwa Will Be on SYTYCD

This isn’t Siwa’s first go-around as a judge on the program, either. After finishing DWTS in second place in 2021, Siwa served as a judge on SYTYCD season 17. Now that she’s back on the show, fans seem to have very mixed reactions — though the majority seem disappointed that Siwa is back.

“Ok, I’m not a huge JoJo fan, but I was surprised at how good she was at judging. I’ve been dancing for over 55 years, and teaching for 41, so I’m pretty old-school. Jojo is loud, but she really knows her stuff, and her technique comments, for the most part, are spot on. Give her a break,” one person wrote.

“Ugh, this ruins the show for me. I tried to watch when she was on last season. So annoying and loud. Not going to watch now. Very disappointed, I was so hopeful for the new season,” someone else added.

“Yeah , I’m sorry but no. That’s the reason I watched every dance but fast forwarded through her critiques,” a third comment read.

“This is so disappointing. It was all set to be an awesome season with @allisonholker and @maksimc and this kinda ruins it,” a fourth Instagram user said.

JoJo Siwa Moved Into Her First Apartment

After signing on to take part in “So You Think You Can Dance,” Siwa moved into her very first apartment.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last week about leases, renters insurance, utilities, flights, cars, locations, furniture, shipping, packing, filming, so much. Also, moving to a whole different state. I’ll be documenting the WHOLE move on my Snapchat in the next few days so go add me to follow along with my solo chaos that’s gonna be happening,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“Thinking about uploading in real-time too on there so u can really see the chaos as it’s happening… anyways, I’ll be in Florida for a day with family tomorrow then the next day I’ll be off in a new state ready for this new journey! I think I have all my ducks in a row, but I’m SURE at least one of them is a chicken so stay tuned,” she added.

A few days later, Fox confirmed that the social media star would be joining the SYTYCD judges’ panel alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Allison Holker.

