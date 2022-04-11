Fans Outraged At ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Snub

Fans of JoJo Siwa are outraged after the season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up revealed the reason they did not attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The 18-year-old celebrity took to Instagram to clarify why she was not at the awards show, which aired on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“A lot of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…” Siwa wrote. “I simply didn’t get an invite.”

She said the same in the video attached to the message.

Siwa Found Support From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros

After posting the video, friends and fans took to the comment section to show support.

“Their loss,” DWTS pro Alan Bersten wrote. “Love you @itsjojosiwa.”

Emma Slater, another DWTS pro, wrote, “You’re a class act. They totally lost out @itsjojosiwa not a problem for you though :)”

Snooki commented to say that she was “gonna write a note” to Nickelodeon, and Brian Austin Green commented, “F*** the kids choice awards” with a laughing emoji, adding “You are too good for them.”

Fans Called Out Nickelodeon for the Snub

Siwa publicly came out as gay in 2021, and some fans think that that is why she was not invited to the awards show.

“Something about Nickelodeon not inviting JoJo Siwa to the Kids Choice Awards this year after she’s came out and cut her hair short, really rubs me the wrong way,” one person tweeted.

Another person called it “Homophobia,” writing, “Nickelodeon had no problem profiting off JoJo Siwa for years when she fit into the heteronormative box… so gross of them to pull a move like that & exclude her now that she’s out.”

Siwa recently debuted a brand-new haircut for her, getting rid of her long, signature ponytail that some felt defined her look for previous years.

“You cannot convince me otherwise that JoJo Siwa not getting an invite to the kids choice awards was a blatant act of homophobia. They can come up with reasons all they want but I simply won’t listen. SHE WAS NOMINATED FOR AN AWARD HOW DOES THAT HAPPEN,” one person tweeted.

The star was nominated for the Favorite Social Music Star category this year at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The award went to TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio.

Siwa, for her part, moved on from the snub. She uploaded photos to Instagram the following day along with the caption, “Today is a GOOD day (especially compared to yesterday).”

Siwa previously called out Nickelodeon for a choice they made about her tour, which recently concluded.

“I go out on tour in January,” Siwa wrote in a now-deleted tweet in late 2021. “My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair????”

Representatives for Nickelodeon have not responded to requests for comments.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

