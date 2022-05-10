‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Reconciles With Ex Months After Split

It’s official: “Dancing With the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa is once again dating her first girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The star confirmed on May 5, 2022 that the two were back together.

She posted photos of the couple together at Disney World alongside the caption, “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back….”

Weeks ago, there were rumors that the couple were back together, and Siwa confirmed in early May that she was dating someone.

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” Siwa told Extra, adding that it was a long-distance relationship.

“She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like… I felt for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” she concluded.

Fans Are Excited for Siwa

Fans are excited about the reconciliation, which had been hinted at for some time.

“Oh my word I love this so much. Happy for you both!!! 😍,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “As a legend once said ‘imma come back like a boomerang,'” in reference to Siwa’s hit song.

The couple started dating in 2021 when Siwa opened up about her sexuality and came out as gay. They split during Siwa’s time on “Dancing With the Stars” in late 2021.

In February 2021, she opened up to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” she shared at the time, per the NY Post.

Siwa Is On ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Siwa is one of the judges on “So You Think You Can Dance,” which returns to television after a years-long hiatus this month.

The former DWTS contestant has been dancing for much of her life, making her a perfect candidate to become a judge on SYTYCD when it comes back for season 17.

Siwa announced the move on April 4, 2022.

“FINALLY!…. “So You Think You Can Dance” is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge! It’s such an honor to be a part of this shows come back!!! Don’t miss the season premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th the day before my bday, best bday present ever!,” she wrote at the time.

She joins Cat Deely, Matthew Morrison, and Stephen “Twitch” Boss on the show after it underwent a complete casting overhaul.

Siwa revealed during an interview with Extra that she’ll try to be a fair judge, but she knows she’s also a technical person.

“People think I’m… the nice judge, but I actually feel like I’m the technical judge,” she shared. “I have the core dance training background.”

She said she wouldn’t be mean, but she did want to be honest.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

