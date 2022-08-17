SEE IT: Mirrorball Runner Up Shocks Fans With New Video

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant took to social media to debut a new hairstyle, leaving many fans completely shocked by her post.

On August 16, 2022, JoJo Siwa, who competed on season 30 of the popular dance competition show, posted a TikTok showing off a mullet. The star had extensions added to the back of her pixie cut, giving her a throwback 80s look.

Siwa has been switching up her hairdo fairly often since chopping off her signature long ponytail in April 2022. “Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy,” she captioned an Instagram video showing herself chopping off her long hair.

And now? She has a mullet.

Warning: The video below has strong language and could be considered NSFW.

Siwa’s Mullet Video Went Viral

Over the past few months, Siwa has been far less dedicated to a signature style and seems to just be having fun with her hair.

The TikTok of her new mullet was filmed in a car and Siwa used an audio overlay by Quackity, which she mouthed the words to. The TikTok has more than seven million views.

Siwa fans reacted to the surprising hairdo in the comments section. However, most people were shocked that Siwa used that specific soundbite that and that it included cussing, given that her following consists of a younger generation.

“Idk @JoJo Siwa. Maybe no flame emojis for this hair. Still love ya tho,” one person wrote.

“I’m not quite sure how to feel about this,” someone else said.

“Anyone else super confused?” a third commenter asked.

“MY JAW DROPPED LMAOAOAO JOJO,” added another.

“Oh my gawd it’s true Jojo Siwa is a Quackity stan,” a fifth TikTok user wrote.

“QUACKITY AUDIO IM SCREAMING,” a sixth commented.

There are way more comments about the audio that Siwa chose over her new mullet.

Siwa’s Mullet Extensions Come After She Revealed She Suffered Hair Loss on ‘Dance Moms’

@itsjojosiwa Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there 🫠 ♬ Carrying Your Love – David Morris

In July 2022, Siwa shared a TikTok in which she revealed that she has a bald spot from a “stress rash” that she got while filming “Dancing Moms.”

“When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it’s from…,” read text overlay on the video. “Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there,” she wrote in the caption.

Several fans asked if the hair loss was from wearing “tight ponytails” in her pageant days, but that wasn’t actually what happened. Siwa made another TikTok to further explain.

“No, it’s actually not from the ponytails … When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there,” she said, filming the side of her head.

Fans took to the comments to react to Siwa’s video, letting her know that they felt bad about her rash and they were “sorry” that she had to go through that stressful time — and that she now has a bald spot from it.

