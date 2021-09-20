JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

JoJo Siwa is a singer, dancer and YouTube personality competing on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth $20 million.

The star is making history for the American dancing competition as the first contestant with a professional dancing partner who is of the same sex.

“When I read the email it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!'” Siwa recounted to Entertainment Tonight. “It was a like, ‘Whoa, I’m changing the future’ [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It’s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that.”

Siwa admitted to the outlet that she is unsure if her experience with dance will help or hurt her. As she explained, “I’m not gonna hide that I’m a dancer. I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it’s different, you know? I don’t have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I’ve never taken ballroom.”

Siwa rose to fame on Lifetime’s hit reality franchise, “Dance Moms.” She appeared on the spinoff, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” when she was 9 years old.

She later appeared on “Dance Moms Slumber Party” in 2015 and “Dance Moms: The Girls’ Guide to Life” in 2016.

“When my husband would come pick her up at the [dance] studio, she would not want to leave at night,” Siwa’s mom Jessalyn told Rolling Stone in 2019. “She was two years old; couldn’t even dance or do anything.”

Siwa has established a large online presence, launching a YouTube channel in 2015. As of today, she has $12.3 million subscribers and has garnered more than 3.6 billion views. Among her channel’s content are music videos, vlogs and a show “JoJo Siwa’s Vault.”

Fox Business has estimated the 18-year-old has earned $9 million from her YouTube channel.

Her online presence helps fuel her popularity, which in 2019 led Siwa to earn $27 million through her debut tour, according to the publication. As the site noted, the tour was put on by Nickelodeon and Party City who did take some of the profits, but Siwa “was still left with a huge chunk of money in the end.”

3. Siwa Sells Her Signature Bows

Siwa’s likeness can be found on merchandise from games, clothing to shampoo. But, the item most closely associated with the star is her signature bow.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has sold 40 million of these bows. While trying to break down her earnings, the website predicted each one costs “the industry average” of $9 per bow to earn $2.5 in profit. Basing her earnings off other celebrity endorsement deals, they predicted she would earn about 20% of those profits “after costs are recouped.”

“If JoJo did sell 40 million bow ribbons, she presumably had to sell 10 million to recoup initial costs,” Celebrity Net Worth explained. “This would leave her with total earnings of $16 million pre-tax. Call it $8 million after tax.”

4. Siwa Was Named a Time Influential Person

Siwa was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020, falling into the “Artists” category.

“​​JoJo Siwa is a ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now,” Kim Kardashian wrote the publication. “As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail. She’s a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever.”

Siwa famously surprised Kardashian’s daughter, North West. As the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star added, “When North met JoJo last year to fulfill her dream of being part of her YouTube channel, North got really shy. But JoJo, like a big sister, made her feel at home as they dressed up, danced and made slime.”

Kardashian praised the star for staying true to herself.

5. Siwa Owns a House in California

In December 2019, Siwa bought a 6,111-square-foot home in California for $3.425 million according to CNBC.

In the 2019 listing, the house is described as, “Enter through the home’s foyer into a lower level w/ a great amount of entertaining space. One side of the home features a gourmet kitchen w/ Wolf & Subzero appliances and 2 large islands, a bright family room w/ pool access & fireplace, an ensuite bedroom, & a half bathroom.”

It continues, “Follow the homes marble floors into the formal dining w/ french doors, formal living w/ backyard access, & bar area. You will also notice a second half bath and an office. Up the curved staircase you will find three ensuite bedrooms, all w/ large walk-in closets and lavish bathrooms, and a master suite complete with 2 custom closets, a wet bar, fireplace, & a private patio. The master bath includes 2 vanities and a walk-in shower & floating tub. An ideal amount of storage and conveniently placed laundry complete the second level. Outside is a large, flat backyard w/ pool & spa, and a multi-purpose sport court.”

While giving a tour of the house, she showed off some of its more unique features. Among them, a candy bar. As she said in the video, “It’s my house, we have to have a candy bar.”

She also showcased “what is called our 7-Eleven.” She explained, “we have our popcorn maker, our pizza rotator, our nacho chips, our nacho cheese and our slushy maker.”

